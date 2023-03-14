How to evolve Rowlet into Dartrix and Decidueye in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Rowlet is going to be the center of attention during the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on Thursday, March 14, 2023, which will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. During the event, the pocket monster will appear in large numbers.

As mentioned in the official announcement for the event, you will receive twice the amount of XP you get for evolving pocket monsters during the event. This will give you the perfect opportunity to catch as many Rowlets as possible and evolve them into Datrix and Deicidueye.

As you do this, you will be able to farm a lot of experience points and progress in levelling up your character in the game. If you add Lucky Eggs to this mix, you have the chance of earning upto 4000 XP for every successful evolution.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

Anyone can be a hero. Whether it's helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference! Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. #RisingHeroes

You might be wondering how you can evolve the Grass and Flying-type Alolan starter into Dartrix and Decidueye in Pokemon GO. Don't worry; this article covers everything you need to know about the process.

You need Candy to evolve Rowlet into Datrix and Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Transforming the baby owl-shaped Pokemon into its evolved forms in Pokemon GO is fairly straightforward. It doesn't involve any special tricks, like the process of evolving Eevee, or items, as in the case of a creature like Aipom.

Evolving Rowlet to Datrix only requires 25 Rowlet Candy. Following this, evolving Datrix into Decidueye requires 100 Candy. Considering you get an average of three Candy per catch, you must catch at least seven Rowlets to gather enough resources to achieve the first evolutionary stage.

To collect 100 Candy you will need to put a lot more time and effort into catching around 30 of them to gather enough. This number considers that you don't use berries to boost the number of Candy you receive per catch. It also assumes that you will transfer some of the Rowlet you catch to the Professor, earning an extra Candy per transfer.

Once you have enough Candy, go to the Pokemon page in your menu, and select the Rowlet you want to evolve based on the CP and IVs of the creature. Once you have zeroed down on the Rowlet you want to evolve, select it, and you will see the "Evolve" button. Simply click on it and confirm your choice to get Datrix. Follow the same process on Datrix to get Decidueye in Pokemon GO.

Rowlet and Datrix are both Grass/Flying-Types, but the Alolan form of Decidueye has a different secondary type: a Grass/Ghost-type. Rowlet and its evolutions have been available in Pokemon GO since they were introduced in 2022 during the Welcome to Alola event.

