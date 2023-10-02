Pokemon GO Giovanni counters: Lineup, how to beat, weaknesses, and more

Players have plenty of adversaries in Pokemon GO, but few are as insidious as Giovanni, the boss of Team GO Rocket. After defeating his grunts and the three Team GO Rocket leaders, trainers can assemble a Super Rocket Radar and take on the boss himself. Although he uses Shadow Pokemon much like other Rockets, the villain also has access to a Legendary creature.

As of early October 2023, Giovanni's Shadow Legendary Pokemon is Regirock. Though the creature's stalwart defense can be tough to beat for some players, defeating Giovanni also gives trainers the opportunity to catch it.

Pokemon GO fans who are having trouble battling Giovanni should examine his current team lineup and learn how to topple it.

What is Giovanni's team lineup in Pokemon GO?

Although Giovanni's team lineup in Pokemon GO is sure to change with the Team GO Rocket Takeover event on October 26, his current lineup is the same one trainers have encountered for the past few months.

Anchored by Shadow Regirock, Giovanni's current team will always feature Shadow Persian and one of three additional Pocket Monsters.

In its current configuration, Pokemon GO players will always see Shadow Persian and Regirock. However, Giovanni will select his final choice from a pool of either Shadow Nidoking, Rhyperior, or Garchomp.

Giovanni's current battle team of Shadow Pokemon

Slot One - Persian

- Persian Slot Two - Nidoking, Rhyperior, Garchomp

- Nidoking, Rhyperior, Garchomp Slot Three - Regirock

The best team to counter Giovanni and beat him in Pokemon GO

Swampert can deal heavy damage to most of Giovanni's team in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Given Giovanni's current configuration, trainers who use a team consisting of Fighting-, Water-, Ice-, and Ground-type Pocket Monsters and moves will have the highest chances of beating him. Having all three of these elemental types will create a team lineup that can counter any creature that Giovanni uses in battle.

Although there are plenty of Pocket Monsters capable of countering Giovanni's team, trainers can give the following battle party a try:

Slot One - Lucario, Machamp, or Keldeo

- Lucario, Machamp, or Keldeo Slot Two - Swampert

- Swampert Slot Three - Mamoswine

With the team outlined above, players can use Lucario/Machamp/Keldeo to deal heavy super effective damage to Shadow Persian, Rhyperior, and Regirock. Meanwhile, Swampert is a magnificent pick thanks to its Water/Ground typing that can counter Shadow Nidoking, Rhyperior, and Regirock.

Lastly, Mamoswine has the durability, firepower, and Ice/Ground typing to obliterate Shadow Nidoking, Rhyperior, Garchomp, and Regirock. No matter which Pokemon Giovanni selects as his second choice in his team lineup besides Persian and Regirock, trainers will be well-equipped to answer.

It should be noted that the team listed above should also use Pocket Monsters that have the highest possible CP and IV stats. Moreover, if trainers don't have access to the creatures above, using similar species of the same elemental types should yield plenty of success against Team GO Rocket's kingpin and send him packing quickly.