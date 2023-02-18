How to get Slyveon in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Sylveon made its debut in the world of Pokemon GO during the second part of the Luminous Legends Y event in 2021. The pocket monster was introduced to the franchise much earlier, along with the Fairy-type in Generation VI.

Given its pure Fairy-typing, Sylveon is one of the strongest Eeveelutions and extremely useful in mobile game PvP battles. Getting an Eevee and evolving it into a Sylveon will come in handy.

Eeveelutions feature unique evolution mechanics in Pokemon GO. This article will tell you how you can get Sylveon in Niantic's mobile game.

There are two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO.

Like other Eeevelutions, there are two methods available to evolve Eevee into the desired form in Pokemon GO: the "name trick" method and the "buddy walking" method. Each method has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Before going into detail about the two methods to evolve Eevee into Sylveon, here is a quick comparison between the two.

Method Time Limit of use Required heart Required Eevee candy Name Trick Fast Only 1 0 25 Buddy Walking Slow Unlimited 70 25

The 'name trick' method is relatively fast but can only be used once. The 'buddy walking' method is more time-taking, but you can use it as often as you want.

For both methods, you will need to collect 25 Eevee Candies. You can get Eevee candies by catching the pocket monster when it spawns in Pokemon GO. You can also transfer extra Eevees to Professor Willow to get additional candies.

You will also want your Sylveon to have good IVs, where the perfect case would be for it to have maxed out Attack, Defense, and HP. Finding an Eevee with these perfect stats might be difficult, so be prepared to invest time into the process.

Steps to get Sylveon using the 'name trick' method

The 'name trick' method of evolving Eevees in Pokemon GO involves assigning particular nicknames to Eevees you catch. The nickname you assign will determine the form into which it will evolve.

The name associated with the Fairy-type evolution is Kira. To get Sylveon in the game, you have to follow these steps:

Choose the Eevee you want to evolve into Sylveon. Click on the pencil icon beside the name of the creature to edit the name. Name this particular Eevee 'Kira'. Close the game after saving the name change. When you reopen Pokemon GO, you will find the silhouette of Sylveon on the evolve button.

This is the quickest way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon. However, please note that you will be able to use this method only once.

Steps to get Sylveon using the 'buddy walking' method

You can also use the longer 'buddy walking' method to evolve your Eevee into a Sylveon. The process is similar to the one used to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon.

Use the following steps:

You have to make Eevee your buddy in the game. Once this is done, you have to earn 70 hearts by feeding and playing with it. Once you have received 70 hearts, you can go to the Pokemon section of your game and evolve the Eevee into a Sylveon.

Please note that you can only earn a maximum of 12 hearts per day, so it will take at least six days to get to the required 70 hearts. Giving the creature a Poffin increases the number of hearts you get from it.

This process is long and needs more effort on your part, but it can be used as many times as you want

Poll : 0 votes