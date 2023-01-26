Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Sylveon PvP build

Sylveon was introduced in Generation VI of Pokemon alongside the Fairy-type. It evolves from Eeevee when leveled up with high friendship while knowing a Fairy-type move.

Sylveon can also roam around in the South Province of Area Six, where you can battle and catch it. The pocket monster can also be found as a Terastal Pokemon to the right of the Fairy Crew Base of Team Star in the North Province of Area Two.

Sylveon is the special defense specialist of the Eeveelutions. It also has an impressive Special Attack and respectable HP stat. This makes the Fairy-type quite a viable option as a bulky special attacker in PvP battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Building Sylveon as a bulky special attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Sylveon is a pure Fairy-type Pokemon, a solid type in the Paldea region because of how good and abundant Dark types are. It is weak to Steel and Poison types while resisting Dark, Fighting, and Bug-types. It is also immune to Dragon-type attacks.

Sylveon has 130 Special Defense, 110 Special Attack, and 95 HP. This makes Sylveon quite good at absorbing both resisted and super effective attacks as long as they are not physical attacks, and you will do well not to bring it out in front of a strong physical attacker like Kingambit.

You will want to make use of Sylveon as a strong special attacker and the following build for it to shine in both single and double battles:

Ability: Pixilate

Pixilate Nature: Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack)

Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack) EVs: 20 HP / 236 Defense / 252 Special Attack

20 HP / 236 Defense / 252 Special Attack Moves: Hyper Voice + Hyper Beam + Tera Blast + Psyshock

Hyper Voice + Hyper Beam + Tera Blast + Psyshock Tera-Type: Fire

Fire Item: Choice Specs

Sylveon's PvP build explained

This build for Sylveon works best in the doubles format or the late game of singles matches where the opponents have been weakened, and Sylveon can come in and sweep the game.

Sylveon is excruciatingly slow, but it is better to boost its Defense stats so that it is not one-hit-knocked-out by a super-effective physical attack. This will therefore require a Tailwind boost from partners like Murkrow or Talonflame.

Sylveon benefits from a Modest nature by boosting its Special Attack while lowering its non-existent Attack stat. Choice Specs gives Sylveon's massive Special Attack an extra boost. Any Pokemon on the other side of the battlefield must be extraordinarily bulky or lucky to survive even neutral damage moves, especially if they are STAB-boosted.

Tera Fire turns its weaknesses into resistances and can deal STAB super effective damage onto Steel-types using Tera Blast. Psycshock is a good coverage against Poison-type pocket monsters it might have to fight.

Pixilate is the best ability on your Intertwining Pokemon as it will convert strong Normal-type special attacks like Hyper Voice and Hyper Beam into Fairy-type, thereby adding a STAB boost.

Running Sylveon with Arcanine with Intimidate and Snarl will help the Fairy-type stick around on the battlefield for longer. Garchomp is a good last piece of the puzzle for this team, especially Defensive pocket monsters on the other side.

Sylveon is an underrated Pokemon in the Scarlet and Violet PvP scene, but it can be used in the future. With this build, it will be a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

