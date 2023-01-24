Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Umbreon PvP build

Umbreon was introduced in Generation II of Pokemon. It evolves from Eevee when leveled up with high friendship levels at night. Tera-type Umbreons can also be encountered in Area Six of South Province in Scarlet and Violet.

To increase your friendship level with Eevee, you can walk around with it, level it up, assign it to Let's Go! mode, and send it out for auto-battles, among other methods.

Umbreon is the defensive specialist of the Eevee line, with very high Defense and Spl. Defense, as well as respectable HP. This makes the Pokemon quite viable as a tank option in PvP battles.

However, you will need to know exactly how to build it with the correct item, EVs, nature, and moveset to make it perfect for the Scarlet and Violet PvP scene.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to build Umbreon as a tank in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Umbreon is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, which is a very strong type in the Paldea region. The creature is weak to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. It resists Ghost and Dark-type attacks while being immune to Psychic-type moves.

Umbreon is quite tanky with 110 Defense, 130 Spl. Defense and 95 HP. It is very weak offensively, though. It won't be able to deal too much damage on its own, owing to its meager Attack and Spl. Attack stats.

Umbreon is an excellent support Pokemon who can absorb hits and dish them out at the correct moments to clean up the battlefield. Here is the best PvP build for it:

Ability: Inner Focus

Inner Focus Nature: Bold (+Def, -Sp. Atk)

Bold (+Def, -Sp. Atk) EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Sp. Defense

252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Sp. Defense Moves: Wish/Moonlight + Yawn + Protect + Foul Play

Wish/Moonlight + Yawn + Protect + Foul Play Tera-Type: Fairy

Fairy Item: Leftovers

Umbreon's PvP build explained

This build is suitable for both single and double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Umbreon is meant to be soaking up damage that comes its way and acting as a late-round sweeper with Foul Play on weakened opponents.

Investing heavily in its defensive slots is a good way to ensure Umbreon sticks around for the longest time on the battlefield. A Fairy Tera turns two of its weaknesses into resistances, making it even more difficult for opponents to deal out super-effective STAB damage if they don't specifically prepare for the situation.

Yawn can put the opponent's Pokemon to sleep, buying you time to both recover HP using Moonlight/Wish or deal damage using Foul Play. Protect is perfect for rounds when you want to test out what the opponent is about to do while recovering some HP using Leftovers.

Foul Play is the perfect STAB attack for an offensively weak Pocket Monster like Umbreon, as it uses the target's Attack stats instead of its own.

Umbreon is an excellent counter to the Dondozo-Tatsugiri duo, which is a go-to pick for many trainers. Tera Fairy leaves Order Up useless while taking minimum damage from Wave Crash. Foul Play also does a big chunk of damage to the Attack-boosted Dondozo.

Moonlight and Wish both recover a good amount of HP but have their downsides. While Moonlight recovers HP in the same turn it is used, it gets adversely affected by Weather Conditions such as Harsh Sunlight. Wish takes two turns to come into play but can recover HP for both Umbreon and other allies who switch into its slot.

Umbreon is an excellent defensively supporting Pokemon that can also hit hard given the right circumstances. With this build, it can prove to be an excellent choice for your PvP battles.

