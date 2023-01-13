Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Goodra PvP build

Goodra is the pseudo-legendary Pokemon from Generation VI of the franchise. Like its counterparts, this creature has a three-stage evolutionary stage, starting with Goomy. It evolves from Sliggoo upon reaching level 50, granted it's raining in the overworld.

Goomy is available near waterbodies across the Paldea region, while its evolved form, Sliggoo, can be found in Casseroya Lake in the North Province. With a slow leveling rate, it takes some effort to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. That said, it is definitely worth the effort.

Like other pseudo-legendaries, Goodra has a base stat total of 600. It is especially bulky with a Special Defense of 150. To be perfectly viable in competitive play, this Pokemon needs a few tweaks with the correct EVs, items, and moveset.

This article will explain how to build your Goodra for PvP battles in Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best PvP build for Goodra to shine as a bulky Special Attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Goodra is a pure Dragon type, an exceedingly rare nature in Pokemon. This means it has three weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice. It resists Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric, and takes normal damage from all other types. Although not as great as its Hisuan form, a pure Dragon Type is nothing to scoff at.

As mentioned before, it has respectable stats across the board but shines in the Special Defense department. Along with that, it boasts 100 Attack and 110 Special Attack. Goodra is also sufficiently fast for a bulky Pokemon, with base 80 Speed.

Like its other pseudo-legendary counterparts, it shines in PvP battles, taking hits well and dishing them out just as efficiently. Here is the best build for Goodra:

Ability: Sap Sipper

Sap Sipper Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 HP / 4 Defense / 252 Special Attack

252 HP / 4 Defense / 252 Special Attack Moves: Muddy Water/Surf + Draco Meteor + Sludge Bomb + Protect

Muddy Water/Surf + Draco Meteor + Sludge Bomb + Protect Tera-Type: Water

Water Item: Weakness Policy

Goodra's PvP build explained

Firstly, Goodra can benefit greatly from a speed boost that compensates for its comparatively weak link. Having a Talonflame to set up Tailwind right off the bat will make this Pokemon an effective starter.

Having Sap Sipper will turn one of Goodra's resistances into a full-fledged immunity and boost its Attack. Furthermore, Weakness Policy with a bulky build means it can take a super effective attack, live through it and come out stronger with its Attack and Special Attack stats increased by two stages. Meanwhile, Modest Nature will also boost Goodra's Special Attack.

With the peripherals settled, the aforementioned moveset takes full advantage of Goodra's insane Special Attack. The Pokemon does well with Tera Water as it has access to powerful Water-type moves. You can opt between Surf and Muddy Water to capitalize on the STAB effect granted by Tera Water.

The rest of the moveset is pretty consistent, letting the Shell Bunker Pokemon deal STAB damage using Draco Meteor and taking Fairy-type enemies down with Sludge Bomb. Protect comes in handy when you can anticipate an opponent's attack.

Equipping these moves and peripherals on Kalos' pseudo-legendary creature will make you a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

