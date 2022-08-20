The best moveset for Talonflame in Pokemon GO

Talonflame is a strong battler in Pokemon GO that best fits the lead position of a team.

As a Flying/Fire-type, Talonflame should easily dismantle any Fighting, Steel, Bug, Grass, or Ice-type Pokemon. It has a set of moves available that will deal supereffective damage to any opponent of these types.

Players are able to select moves with TMs if the Pokemon isn't caught with its best attacks. No matter how the moveset comes to be, trainers need to make sure Talonflame has Incinerate, Brave Bird, and Flame Charge.

Most potent Pokemon GO moveset for Talonflame

Talonflame is an extremely speedy battler in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If a gamer uses a Pokemon to attack a Gym, battle in a Raid, or take on another trainer, moves take into account attack speed. However, this factor is thrown out the window when a creature is left to defend a Gym.

It often makes for two necessary movesets. One works well for user-controlled situations, while the other is utilized for Gym defense. For Talonflame, its best moveset in both instances will be the same.

Fast Attack : Incinerate (Fire-type)

: Incinerate (Fire-type) Charged Attacks: Brave Bird (Flying-type) and Flame Charge (Fire-type)

The Fast Attack should be Incinerate. Players were able to evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate during a recent Pokemon GO Community Day. Those who missed out can use an Elite Fast TM to select it.

It does more damage than any two of its other moves combined with a decent amount of energy gaining. This will allow Talonflame to use its Charged Attacks quite frequently.

Two Charged Attacks can be learned by a Pokemon if users spend Candy and Stardust to teach the second one. This should be the case for every Pokemon taken into the GO Battle League.

Talonflame's Charged Attacks should be Brave Bird and Flame Charge. They both require little energy to use and do incredible damage.

Brave Bird lowers its defenses while Flame Charge raises its attack, so use the former wisely.

Best team for Talonflame in Pokemon GO

Azumarill is a wonderful teammate for Talonflame (Image via Niantic)

Talonflame has been a part of the meta in the Ultra League for a while now, but gamers are starting to take lower CP versions into the Great League and are absolutely running through the opposition.

In addition to Talonflame as the lead with the moveset above, trainers should select a team with:

Nidoqueen (Switch): Poison Jab as the Fast Attack. Earth Power and Poison Fang as the Charged Attacks.

Poison Jab as the Fast Attack. Earth Power and Poison Fang as the Charged Attacks. Azumarill (Closer): Bubble as the Fast Attack. Play Rough and Ice Beam as the Charged Attacks.

Talonflame can take away the opponent's shields with its quick energy gains. Nidoqueen can swap in to take out any Electric or Rock-types that may challenge Talonflame.

If Nidoqueen falls, readers can bring Talonflame back in or opt to go with Azumarill. In most battles, Azumarill should stay hidden until it is needed to close out the battle. It resists many other types and can withstand loads of damage.

