How to cook Shiny Dark Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thanks to the inclusion of sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can gain many different beneficial effects on their journey through Paldea. One example is sandwiches that bestow Sparkling Power, which increases players' chances of finding shiny Pocket Monsters in the wild.

Scarlet and Violet have plenty of different recipes that players can utilize if they want to hunt for shinies with maximum efficiency. Depending on the ingredients used, trainers can increase the shiny appearance rate and the overall encounter rate of a specific Pokemon type. It may take some rather rare ingredients, such as Herba Mystica, but players certainly can't argue with the results.

Trainers can make Shiny Dark Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using Creative Mode in picnics

Herba Mystica isn't easy to acquire, but it certainly offers great benefits (Image via Game Freak)

Players can create a maximum-effect Shiny Dark Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by using Creative Mode in picnics. This allows trainers to combine their own ingredients to create custom sandwiches that can provide effects far superior to the recipes provided by the NPC in sandwich shops throughout Paldea.

With as few as three total ingredients, players can make a sandwich that allows Dark-type Pokemon to spawn in abundance while also boosting shiny appearance rates.

Here are the steps you can follow to create an Optimized Shiny Dark-type Sandwich:

Start a picnic via the main menu while out in the wild. Head to the picnic table, press the A button, and select the option to make a sandwich. Press the X button to enter Creative Mode. Select the ingredients as follows: Smoked Filet, Salty Herba Mystica, and either a Sweet, Spicy, or Sour Herba Mystica. A second Salty Herba Mystica can also suffice in lieu of these options. During sandwich creation, place the filet as evenly as possible across the bread and Herba Mystica seasoning before placing the bread on top to complete the sandwich.

This sandwich recipe should provide players with Sparkling Power Level 3, as well as Title and Encounter Power Level 3 for Dark-type Pocket Monsters. This should make Dark-type species appear much more often in the wild, if possible, and shinies should be much more prevalent than they ordinarily would be.

However, it's important to note that each Pocket Monster has its own distinct shiny appearance rate, so players may still be in for quite a search. Be that as it may, searching with the benefits of this particular sandwich is much preferred over shiny hunting without eating the sandwich at all.

Shiny Pokemon today are considerably easier to find compared to older franchise titles. However, trainers will still want to use every form of assistance they can muster to find the uniquely-colored Pocket Monsters as often as possible.

With so many creatures roaming throughout the Paldea region, shiny hunting is certainly a time-consuming endeavor.

Fortunately, Scarlet and Violet's sandwich mechanic is incredibly helpful in finding shiny Pokemon, as well as many other facets, such as boosting power during Tera Raids or finding and hatching more eggs during picnics.

