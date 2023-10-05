Pokemon Dark-type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

The Pokemon franchise started off with 15 elemental types. In Generation II, two more types, Steel and Dark, were added. Of these, the Dark-type has intrigued trainers across generations due to its mysterious vibes. Over the years, the series has seen many powerful Pocket Monsters of this type, impressing players with their fascinating design as well as their strength on the battlefield.

This article will provide an overview of the Dark-type's strengths, weaknesses, and best critters for competitive battles.

Pokemon Dark-type strengths

Dark-type strengths and weaknesses (Image via Bulbapedia/Sportskeeda)

Taking into consideration all Dark-type critters starting from Generation II up to Generation IX, including base forms, this type's average base-stat total comes to 463.98. When talking about the fully evolved versions, the average is 526.45. This is on the higher side when considering all the elemental types.

Defensively, Dark-type critters are strong against their own, as well as Ghost and psychic types. In fact, the last category deals no damage to Pocket Monsters, which have Dark as one of their typing in the main series titles.

Offensively, Dark-type attacks can hit Ghost and Psychic-type creatures for super effective damage, which means the damage is multiplied by a certain fixed factor, varying from game to game.

Pokemon Dark-type weaknesses

Defensively, Dark-types are excessively vulnerable to three kinds of incoming damage: Bug, Fairy, and Fighting.

Strongest Dark-type Pokemon

Strongest Dark-type Pocket Monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

The following are the most viable Dark-type critters in Scarlet and Violet's current singles and doubles meta. These are the creatures you will find on most professional players' teams:

Chien-Pao (Dark and Ice) Ting-Lu (Dark and Ground) Chi-Yu (Dark and Fire) Kingambit (Dark and Steel) Single Strike Urshifu (Fighting and Dark) Roaring Moon (Dragon and Dark) Meowscarada (Grass and Dark) Grimmsnarl (Dark and Fairy) Hydreigon (Dark and Dragon)

Merely going by a creature's base stats is not enough. These Pocket Monsters have been selected based on their secondary typing, learnsets, and abilities. Each of these entities is also legal in the current VGC meta.

Strongest Dark-type moves

The most powerful Dark-type attacks include not only those moves that deal high amounts of damage but also ones that help you increase your damage output in subsequent turns, inflict status conditions, or have increased priority.

Based on all of this, here are the best moves of this type you can teach your Pokemon in the current meta:

Foul Play Kowtow Kleave Crunch Wicket Blow Dark Pulse Parting Shot Throat Chop Knock Off Sucker Punch Snarl Nasty Plot

If you wish to capture shiny forms of Dark-type critters in Scarlet and Violet, you can cook Dark Sparkling Power Sandwiches using our recipes.