5 best Psychic Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO's iconic Psychic Cup: Great League is back for its 2023 iteration. This special format of GO Battle League will be available from September 16-30, 2023, alongside the Psychic Spectacular event. The latter will start on September 20 and end on September 24, 2023. This Cup allows you to use Pocket Monsters that have Psychic as at least one of their typings and are at or below 1,500 CP.

Being limited to a single elemental typing can make it quite challenging for many players to come up with a powerful team. However, this task is not impossible, as many critters in Pokemon GO feature the Psychic type.

This guide has built some teams using creatures that are legal in this Cup, based on the basic Lead, Switch, and Closer structure. The article will also keep in mind each critter's strengths and weaknesses. You will see many names recurring on the list below, as they shine in different situations and with different teammates.

One such creature is Victini, who is by far the best pick for the Psychic Cup across the board. Without further ado, here are some of the best teams for you to try out in this Cup.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Psychic Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Galarian Slowking, Victini, and Malamar

Galarian Slowking, Victini, and Malamar (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Galarian Slowking Lead Hex Shadow Ball and Surf* Victini Switch Quick Attack V-Create and Overheat Malamar Closer Psycho Cut Foul Play and Superpower

If you had taken part in the Slowpoke Community Day earlier this year, you are in for a treat, as this battle format is time for Galarian Slowking to shine. In this team, the critter plays the role of the Lead, and thanks to its natural bulk, you can expect to leave the matchup with a shield or switch advantage.

Victini and Malamar are excellent teammates for Galarian Slowking, as Victini can dish out heavy damage pressure with its highly powerful Fire-type offensive options. Malamar has solid Dark and Fighting-type coverage that can deal with frisky Ghost and Dark-types hiding at the back.

2) Alolan Raichu, Galarian Rapidash, and Victini

Alolan Raichu, Victini, and Galarian Rapidash (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Alolan Raichu Lead Volt Switch Wild Charge and Thunder Punch Galarian Rapidash Switch Fairy Wind Meghorn and Body Slam Victini Closer Quick Attack V-Create and Overheat

Alolan Raichu is an underrated pick in Pokemon GO Battle League. It shines particularly in the Psychic Cup since it is the only eligible Electric-type Pocket Monster. The all-Electric moveset does neutral damage to all meta-picks. Since both Wild Charge and Thunder Punch take the same amount of energy, this critter can threaten to take out shields early on in the game.

Galarian Rapidash is an excellent counter to many Pokemon in the format thanks to its access to Megahorn, a Bug-type nuke attack. Victini also fits into the team perfectly since it backs up the rest of the creatures with its neutral Fast Attack pressure and heavy STAB damage Charged Attacks.

3) Bruxish, Galarian Slowking, and Hypno

Bruxish, Galarian Slowking, and Hypno (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Bruxish Lead Bite Aqua Tail nd Psychic Fangs Galarian Slowking Switch Hex Shadow Ball and Surf* Hypno Closer Confusion Shadow Ball and Fire Punch

There are only a few Pokemon GO Battle League formats where Bruxish gets to participate, of which the Psychic Cup is one. Its Attack-oriented stat distribution makes it a good lead who can thrive with shields in play.

Fire Punch on Hypno can take care of Bruxish's Grass-type weakness. Hex and Shadow Ball threaten super effective damage against nearly all creatures in the format, making the Hypno and Galarian Slowking duo corebreakers for most opposing teams.

4) Shaodow Gardevoir, Slowbro, and Victini

Shadow Gardevoir, Slowbro, and Victini (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Gardevoir Lead Charm Shadow Ball and Triple Axel Slowbro Switch Water Gun Surf* and Ice Beam Victini Closer Quick Attack V-Create and Overheat

Gardevoir was bestowed with the Ice-type Charged Attack Triple Axel in Pokemon GO's latest competitive update. The additional effect of the move, which guarantees an increased Attack stat is excellent for a Charm user like Gardevoir. With a combination of these, Gardevoir becomes one of the toughest counters to bulky opponents like Medicham and Malamar.

Slowbro can be an interesting neutral damage option against many teams in this Pokemon GO Battle League format. There are few creatures that can hit it hard, and its natural bulk helps it switch into sticky situations and make it out alive. Victini's role on this team is flexible

5) Latios, Victini, and Medicham

Latios, Victini, and Medicham (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Latios Lead Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Luster Purge* Victini Switch Quick Attack V-Create and Overheat Medicham Closer Counter Ice, Dynamic Punch

Even though Latios is a Legendary Pokemon, it doesn't see much play in Pokemon GO. However, its Psychic and Dragon-typing can come in really handy in the Psychic Cup. With a triple STAB moveset, Latios can put in a lot of work in the early parts of a match.

Medicham has been reigning supreme in the Great League meta for the longest time, and it can assert dominance in the Psychic Cup as well. Like most other teams in this list, Victini brings this squad together, and together they are an offensive force to be reckoned with.