10 best tanks for PvP in Pokemon GO in current meta

Pokemon GO's PvP meta is always evolving, with new creatures finding themselves in it over time. Moreover, the fresh attacks that Pocket Monsters get from time to time can also make certain entities better than others. Different meta Pokemon are good at different things. While some of them are amazing at dealing damage, others are great at taking it. There are also creatures that shine at both.

Stamina is a statistic used in Pokemon GO that is a substitute for the HP stat in the main series games. Creatures with high stamina are able to withstand charged attacks well, even if they have a type disadvantage. Here is a list of such entities that can absorb a lot of damage and will be fine additions to your GO Battle League team.

Note: Some aspects of this article might be subjective.

Best tanks for Pokemon GO PvP: Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues

1) Blissey

Blissey is by far one of the bulkiest Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. The creature is notorious in the main series games for being a menace to deal with due to its seemingly bottomless HP bar, and it carries the same over to Niantic's mobile game. The following are attributes associated with this entity that allows it to absorb massive damage:

Base stats

Attack : 129

: 129 Defense : 169

: 169 Stamina: 496

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt

Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Psychic + Hyper Beam

2) Wobbuffet

Wobbuffet is best remembered as Team Rocket member Jessie's trusty sidekick from the Pokemon anime. However, this creature is a monster that is difficult to remove from the field in Pokemon GO's PvP due to its impressive Stamina stat. It can easily tank a couple of Charged Attacks, but don't count on this creature to deal much damage.

Base stats

Attack : 60

: 60 Defense : 106

: 106 Stamina: 382

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Return + Mirror Coat

3) Guzzlord

Guzzlord is an Ultra Beast from Generation VII. In Pokemon GO PvP, you can use this entity to absorb a lot of damage and hit foes back with its decent Attack stat. With Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw, this entity can be quite spammy and exert some amount of shield pressure on the opponent.

Base stats

Attack : 188

: 188 Defense : 99

: 99 Stamina: 440

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw + Crunch

4) Regidrago

Regidrago is a pure Dragon-type Pocket Monster from Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Alongside having a truckload of HP, it can also exert high amounts of damage pressure on the opponent. Bite is its best Fast move in Pokemon GO, but this entity only gets access to slow-charging Charged Attacks, which is a slight disadvantage.

Base stats

Attack : 202

: 202 Defense : 101

: 101 Stamina: 400

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade + Night Slash

5) Wailord

Wailord is a great choice in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra Leagues. This tank is also easy to capture, which adds to its advantages. Wailord, unlike what its sheer size might suggest, is quite agile and can easily get out of sticky situations. Here are its stats and recommended moves:

Base stats

Attack : 175

: 175 Defense : 87

: 87 Stamina: 347

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Attacks: Surf + Blizzard

6) Alomomola

Alomomola is a powerful, pure Water-type Pokemon. With access to the fast-move Waterfall and a respectable stat spread across its offensive and defensive abilities, this entity can be a strong member on your side in Pokemon GO's Ultra or Master League.

Base stats

Attack : 138

: 138 Defense : 131

: 131 Stamina: 338

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Attacks: Hydro Pump + Psychic

7) Drifblim

Drifblim might not look strong, given that it is designed after a balloon. However, this creature can absorb damage just as well as it can dish it out. With powerful Ghost-type attacks like Hex and Shadow Ball, this tank is a master of dealing with some of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO's current PvP meta.

Base stats

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 102

: 102 Stamina: 312

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Hex

Hex Charged Attacks: Icy Wind + Shadow Ball

8) Hariyama

Hariyama is a pure-Fighting type Pokemon from the Hoenn region. This creature is as bulky as it looks and is a reliable option in the Master League. It can keep enemies under pressure using Counter, this entity's fast move. Moreover, it can put Shield pressure on the enemy with Heavy Slam. Lastly, this creature's high bulk makes up for the self-debuff it gets from using Close Combat.

Base stats

Attack : 209

: 209 Defense : 114

: 114 Stamina: 302

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Close Combat + Heavy Slam

9) Giratina (Origin)

This is another Ghost-type on this list but with added resistances. The monstrous legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh Region has reigned supreme in the Pokemon GO ranked ladder for a while now because of how powerful it is overall. Here are the stats and recommended moves that make it so good:

Base stats

Attack : 225

: 225 Defense : 187

: 187 Stamina: 284

Recommended moves:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball + Ominous Wind

10) Slaking

Slacking is a bulky attack specialist whose ability held it back in the main series games. In Pokemon GO, however, this creature can deal massive chunks of damage to any opponent it faces using its Charged Moves. While this entry might not be as tanky as some of the aforementioned entries, it can still take a good beating.

Base stats

Attack : 290

: 290 Defense : 166

: 166 Stamina: 284

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Yawn

Yawn Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Earthquake

These were 10 tanky Pocket Monsters ideal to be used in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.

