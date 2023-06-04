Pokemon Horizons fan imagines upcoming Episode 10 with Ash Ketchum

The latest iteration of the Pokemon Anime, titled Pokemon Horizons, features two new protagonists and Pocket Monsters from the Paldea region. Nine episodes have been aired, and the tenth will be out on June 9 in Japan, and the teaser for it shows a new character, Nemona from the Scarlet and Violet games, joining the cast.
Given how loved she is as a rival to the protagonist of the Generation IX games and how one of her chief motivations as a character is battling and becoming the strongest trainer possible, fans of the franchise believe her interactions with Ash Ketchum, the OG protagonist of the anime, in Pokemon Horizons would be really fun to watch.
Fans reimagine Pokemon Horizons with Ash and Nemona as protagonists
It has only been a while since Ash retired from being a full-time trainer, paving the way for new protagonists, Liko and Roy, in the latest season of the anime. While the fans love the new characters and the direction that the series seems to be headed towards, they can't help but reminisce about the age-old protagonist who many of the viewers have grown up watching.
This feeling of nostalgia has been especially elevated by the arrival of Nemona, a Champion level trainer from the Scarlet and Violet games. For those less in touch with the latest main series games, she helps the hero out on their adventure. It can be speculated that she would play a similar role for Liko and Roy as they get ready for their own Pokemon adventure in Pokemon Horizons.
Fans believe that Ash and Nemona would have really hit it off because of the similarity in their approach towards Pokemon battles.
Twitter user @Juliamex3 photoshopped a picture of Ash into a scene from the teaser for the upcoming Pokemon Horizons episode, where Nemona is going to make her debut. This sparked a long thread of reactions from other fans, who are just as excited about the return of their beloved Ash. Some of them seemed pretty thrown off by how real the edit looks, wondering if Ash was really coming back, despite his retirement being announced.
Some also made wild speculations on possible relations between Ash and the new characters in the show, suggesting that he could be Nemona's father. Others simply wished for him to come back, even if for a single episode where he and Nemona take part in an epic battle.
What to expect from Pokemon Horizons Episode 10?
As mentioned, Episode 10 of the series titled 'With Nemo and Colza' will air in Japan on June 9, 2023. It will follow the protagonists, Liko and Roy, as they meet Nemona for the first time and will also contain interactions with the Artazon Gym and its leader, Bassius.