Pokemon Horizons fan imagines upcoming Episode 10 with Ash Ketchum

The latest iteration of the Pokemon Anime, titled Pokemon Horizons, features two new protagonists and Pocket Monsters from the Paldea region. Nine episodes have been aired, and the tenth will be out on June 9 in Japan, and the teaser for it shows a new character, Nemona from the Scarlet and Violet games, joining the cast.

Given how loved she is as a rival to the protagonist of the Generation IX games and how one of her chief motivations as a character is battling and becoming the strongest trainer possible, fans of the franchise believe her interactions with Ash Ketchum, the OG protagonist of the anime, in Pokemon Horizons would be really fun to watch.

Fans reimagine Pokemon Horizons with Ash and Nemona as protagonists

Julia ⚡ @Juliamex3 Next episode preview looks amazing omg!! I'm so excited to see Ash and Nemona together, their interactions are gonna be so fun 🥺 Next episode preview looks amazing omg!! I'm so excited to see Ash and Nemona together, their interactions are gonna be so fun 🥺💕 https://t.co/Oyy44NPNql

It has only been a while since Ash retired from being a full-time trainer, paving the way for new protagonists, Liko and Roy, in the latest season of the anime. While the fans love the new characters and the direction that the series seems to be headed towards, they can't help but reminisce about the age-old protagonist who many of the viewers have grown up watching.

This feeling of nostalgia has been especially elevated by the arrival of Nemona, a Champion level trainer from the Scarlet and Violet games. For those less in touch with the latest main series games, she helps the hero out on their adventure. It can be speculated that she would play a similar role for Liko and Roy as they get ready for their own Pokemon adventure in Pokemon Horizons.

Fans believe that Ash and Nemona would have really hit it off because of the similarity in their approach towards Pokemon battles.

GeoDraws 🔆🟧 @_GeoDraws_



I will forever be salty that these two won’t be traveling together/in an anipoke series together because they’re so similar to eachother w/ their love for battling and energetic personalities they would’ve been the best of friends :,))) @Juliamex3 listen idc what anyone saysI will forever be salty that these two won’t be traveling together/in an anipoke series together because they’re so similar to eachother w/ their love for battling and energetic personalities they would’ve been the best of friends :,))) @Juliamex3 listen idc what anyone saysI will forever be salty that these two won’t be traveling together/in an anipoke series together because they’re so similar to eachother w/ their love for battling and energetic personalities they would’ve been the best of friends :,)))

Julia ⚡ @Juliamex3 @_GeoDraws_ No no same I get you, Horizons is fine and all but man I was so excited for Ash and Nemona to meet only to find it out won't happen. They would've worked perfectly with each other, truly the bestest of friends @_GeoDraws_ No no same I get you, Horizons is fine and all but man I was so excited for Ash and Nemona to meet only to find it out won't happen. They would've worked perfectly with each other, truly the bestest of friends

Twitter user @Juliamex3 photoshopped a picture of Ash into a scene from the teaser for the upcoming Pokemon Horizons episode, where Nemona is going to make her debut. This sparked a long thread of reactions from other fans, who are just as excited about the return of their beloved Ash. Some of them seemed pretty thrown off by how real the edit looks, wondering if Ash was really coming back, despite his retirement being announced.

Jayla ♡ @Maruyamafr @Juliamex3 WHAT THE SCALLOP I HAVEN'T CAUGHT UP BUT ASH IS BACK???? @Juliamex3 WHAT THE SCALLOP I HAVEN'T CAUGHT UP BUT ASH IS BACK????

Dani @Danisho30 @Juliamex3 i know this is an edit but it brings me so much joy @Juliamex3 i know this is an edit but it brings me so much joy

Some also made wild speculations on possible relations between Ash and the new characters in the show, suggesting that he could be Nemona's father. Others simply wished for him to come back, even if for a single episode where he and Nemona take part in an epic battle.

MegamanNG | #WGAStrong I support the WGA @MegamanRA @Juliamex3 That is why I wished we had one episode. Just one where Ash meets Nemona and they battle, become friends and inspire each other to never stop following your dreams. @Juliamex3 That is why I wished we had one episode. Just one where Ash meets Nemona and they battle, become friends and inspire each other to never stop following your dreams.

your local monarch @LocalMonarch



I wouldn’t take my word for it since I don’t remember where I saw that, so I could’ve just seen misinformation lol @Juliamex3 You know, this could actually happen, since I’m pretty sure I saw somewhere that the people making the show said ash may appear again or somethingI wouldn’t take my word for it since I don’t remember where I saw that, so I could’ve just seen misinformation lol @Juliamex3 You know, this could actually happen, since I’m pretty sure I saw somewhere that the people making the show said ash may appear again or somethingI wouldn’t take my word for it since I don’t remember where I saw that, so I could’ve just seen misinformation lol

What to expect from Pokemon Horizons Episode 10?

As mentioned, Episode 10 of the series titled 'With Nemo and Colza' will air in Japan on June 9, 2023. It will follow the protagonists, Liko and Roy, as they meet Nemona for the first time and will also contain interactions with the Artazon Gym and its leader, Bassius.

