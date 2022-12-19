Is the new Pokemon anime protagonist Ash's daughter?

With Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's Pokemon journey finally over, a number of interesting theories have begun to surface. The one being discussed most surrounds the new female protagonist, Riko, whom the franchise has chosen to bring to center stage.

A number of fans are convinced that this new girl is the daughter of Ash. While there are lively debates about the identity of her mother, people are certain that her father is none other than the World Champion, Ash Ketchum.

Is the new Pokemon anime showcasing Ash Ketchum's daughter?

Did Ash have a child?

With the series having drawn the curtain on its most iconic character, it is time for a new face to grace the stage and continue the journey. And there can be no better fit for this than someone from the next generation.

This new generation comes in the form of Riko. Many are convinced that Ash Ketchum got married years later and had Riko.

But this is where the divide comes in. Riko has characteristics similar to almost all the female characters seen so far in the anime. She resembles Serena, given her striking blue eyes, and shares the same voice actor as Ash, i.e., Rika Matsumoto, the name being a nod to Riko.

She also has similarities with the other ladies introduced throughout the Pokemon series. When looked at closely, Riko sports a hairstyle quite akin to May's - her hair has a blue tone to it, much like Dawn, and her outfit is very similar to what Misty wears.

As for her resemblance to Ash, the biggest one is her hair clip matching the Pokemon League symbol on his original hat.

At the moment, questions about Riko's parentage remain unanswered as the franchise stays tight-lipped. Fans will have to wait until 2023 to find out whether she actually is Ash's daughter or is a completely different individual and the franchise's new protagonist.

Pokemon bids Ash Ketchum farewell after 25 years

Ash Ketchum and his loyal teammates after winning the World Champion (Image via OLM)

With the introduction of new faces, Riko and Roy, came the announcement of Ash and Pikachu's final moments as the anime's protagonists. Beginning January 13, 2023, the iconic duo will receive an appropriate farewell with 11 final episodes featuring characters like Brock and Misty.

Before this major announcement, speculation and rumors ran thick just as Pokemon Journeys was coming to its conclusion. Ash winning the World title was a milestone no doubt, but it was also subtly signaling the end of the road for him and his partner.

The new Pokemon anime is scheduled for an April 2023 release (Image via OLM)

Speculation was the highest when the titles for the final two episodes were announced. Following that, soon after the anime ended, the franchise confirmed Ash's departure as the protagonist and announced a new series.

The new series will begin in April 2023, where the anime will move on to a fresh storyline starring Riko and Roy's journey in the Scarlet and Violet region of Paldea.

