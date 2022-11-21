Pokemon: Is Ash in love with Serena or Misty? Explained

Pokemon is a series about wonderful and intriguing creatures known as Pokemon and their abilities. Protagonist Ash Ketchum is a 10 year old Pokemon trainer and is out on a journey to become the best.

Of the show's many themes, love was not one initially, given its characters' and audience's ages. However, with time, it slowly developed and we got to see some budding feelings.

This led to a perpetual question in the community - Is Ash in love with Serena or Misty?

Pokemon: Does Ash love Serena or Misty? Explained

Ash and Serena

Ash and Serena (Image via OLM Studio)

Ash and Serena have been friends since childhood. They met when he bandaged her knee with his handkerchief, a momento which Serena brought back with her to Kalos and has kept ever since. It is very evident from the series that she has a crush on him.

Her journey began with the aim of being with Ash. At times, Serena could come off as a bit jealous towards the female characters vying for his attention. She is also seen blushing when chided about her feelings for him or when he does something that gives her butterflies. Serena even incorporated the blue ribbon Ash gave her into her new outfit.

Serena (Image via OLM Studio)

On the flip side, Ash is affectionate and considerate towards Serena, more so than towards his past travel companions. He cares about how she feels and is a bit more physical with Serena than with other companions. He can be seen placing his hand on her shoulder and even holding her hand in a certain episode.

Even Serena's romantic rival, Miette, discussed it. The two never had an official relationship, but there was an implied kiss towards the end of the tournament of the season featuring Serena. This happened while it was wrapping up and she bid Ash goodbye.

Ash and Misty

Ash and Misty (Image via OLM Studio)

A number of Pokeshippers rally behind Ash and Misty. At base level, their relationship seems to be that a typical Pokemon trainer rivalry. But there have been instances which hint at something deeper. To begin with, she followed him "discreetly" when he highjacked her bike. One thing led to another and she joined him on the pretense that she needed to go the same route.

During this time, she stated that she wanted to settle the score for him stealing her bike. But watching the bushes while blushing red like a tomato is not something someone who wants revenge does. This led to Pokemon fans taking it as a sign of budding romance.

Misty (Image via OLM Studio)

Over the course of the show, there was an episode where the topic of kissing surfaced. With Ash wondering if kissing would change a person and Misty's "finding out for ourselves" response, whispers of Misty's attraction grew louder. She cared for him and at times made it very evident how she felt towards him.

The duo share a kind of juvenile relationship. In short, they have a "boy pulling a girl's ponytail because he likes her" relationship. Despite denials of their feelings towards each other when confronted, it is clear that something exists between the two.

Final verdict

Serena is Ash's true love (Image via OLM Studio)

As things stand, Ash is meant to be with Serena, not Misty. Something began between the two when they first met in their childhood. It was later evident that Serena was crushing hard on Ash. Throughout the series, teases of their growing feelings for each other can be noticed.

Ash has not confided in any of his friends regarding this and neither has Pokemon officially given any such indication. However, Serena was the only girl who was able to come closest to him and daringly reveal her feelings towards him.

