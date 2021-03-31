Misty has been a main character from the earliest days of the Pokemon anime. She has fulfilled multiple roles in the show, including being the Cerulean City Gym Leader and a traveling companion to Ash Ketchum.

Misty was introduced in the very first Pokemon anime episode ever, "Pokemon - I Choose You!," in which her bike is borrowed and destroyed by Ash. To be fair, he was trying to escape a flock of Spearows and taking her bike ultimately caused the two of them to become friends.

While Misty has proven to be an impressive trainer and Gym Leader in the show, especially with her use of Water-types, there are a few Pokemon that she really missed out on by not using. Here are the top five she should have trained.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Misty should've trained in the anime

#5 - Vaporeon

Vaporoeon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being the Water-type evolution of Eevee, and also a Kanto Region Pokemon, makes one wonder why Misty never thought to train a Vaporeon. It wouldn't have been too difficult for Misty to catch and evolve an Eevee, especially when she ran into them often during her time in the anime.

Had the Gym Leader used a Water stone on an Eevee and added its evolved form to her team, the Cerulean Gym would have been a lot harder for challengers to defeat. Vaporeon boasts a well-rounded Base stat total of 525.

#4 - Swampert

Swampert in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swampert is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon initially introduced in the Hoenn region. It is the final form of Mudkip and Marshtomp, though it has also gained a Mega Evolution.

Despite not being the fastest, it is actually quite a well-rounded Pokemon when it comes to stats. Misty could have had an advantage in using Swampert since it is a Ground-type, but at the same time maintained her routine of using mostly Water-type Pokemon.

#3 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon resembles a T-Rex dinosaur for a reason - it is massively powerful and intimidating to fight against in a battle. Plus it's a Water-type, so it's odd that Misty wouldn't have invested some time into training and using one.

Though initially somewhat weak in its first form as Totodile, it wouldn't have taken long with Misty's expertise to evolve it into a Croconaw and ultimately a Feraligatr. This Pokemon would have made the trainer a nearly unstoppable force in her gym.

#2 - Blastoise

Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering Blastoise is one of the strongest Water-types from the Kanto region, it's really astounding that she never trained one of them.

Blastoise's two prior evolutions, Squirtle and Wartortle, are fairly quick Pokemon to train and evolve. The Cerulean City Gym Leader really could have taken her competition to the next level had she incorporated a Blastoise onto her team. Even her friend Ash used a Squirtle briefly in the anime.

#1 - Greninja

Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it might have cramped her style using the same Pokemon that Ash was eventually able to bond with so well, Greninja still is the #1 Pocket Monster that Misty missed out on.

In addition to being a Water-type, it is also a Dark-type, which would have added some more coverage to her team as a Gym Leader. Greninja is a speedy offensive Pokemon that would have been truly beneficial for Misty to train. Perhaps she might have even managed to create a Misty-Greninja form one day, similar to the form that Ash achieved with his.

