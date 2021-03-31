Ash Ketchum, the hero and main character in the Pokemon anime, has trained an abundance of powerful Pocket Monsters. However, some of the Pokemon that Ash trained really weren't the best choice for someone trying to become the world's greatest Pokemon master.

The series protagonist has battled using amazing Pokemon over the years, including the likes of Charizard, Snorlax, Pikachu, Lucario, and many more.

Trainers are bound to make some mistakes when choosing which one to spend their time giving experience. Here are the top five Pokemon Ash would have been better off not training at all.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Ash shouldn't have trained in the anime

#5 - Boldore

Ash with his Boldore (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Boldore was originally caught by the trainer when it was only a Roggenrola, however the Pokemon was of more use to Ash in its prior form.

As a Roggenrola, the mon was at least able to help the trainer and his friends outside of battle, including fighting away Team Rocket.

Unfortunately, once it evolved things only went downhill and the Rock-type began to let Ash down time and time again. It has a losing record in the official battles that its trainer used it in.

#4 - Scraggy

Ash with Scraggy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scraggy is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon that Ash received as an egg in the Unova Region. Ash used it a fair bit throughout the show, though he never trained it long enough for it evolve into its more superior evolution, Scrafty.

The particular Scraggy that Ash caught had a stubborn and hard-headed attitude, and always seemed to be picking fights with his other Pokemon. It also struggled to learn moves that would have really benefitted its trainer - including Focus Blast.

#3 - Buizel

Ash's Buizel (Image via The Pokemon Company) Enter caption

Ash's Buizel was originally owned by his friend and traveling companion, Dawn, though it was traded to him in exchange for his Aipom. Although Buizel showed a love for battling rather than the contests that Dawn would enter, it seems Ash might have been better off keeping his original Pokemon.

Buizel let its trainer down multiple times in the anime, including against Ash's rival Paul during the two's full battle. To make it even worse, Buizel demanded to stay in battle after being poisoned even when its trainer tried to recall it. All in all, Ash could have skipped out on this Pocket Monster.

#2 - Oshawott

Ash with his Oshawott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oshawott is a Water-type Pokemon that Ash obtained from Professor Juniper when the mon took an interest in him. Unfortunately, Ash likely would have been much better off not bothering to take the time to train the weak Pokemon.

Oshawott was a very flaky team member for Ash, only wanting to battle against weak opponents and refusing to join if it simply didn't feel like it. It also often delayed Ash's travels by getting mixed up in the wrong situations.

#1 - Torkoal

Torkoal in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Torkoal is by far the #1 Pokemon that Ash Ketchum wasted his time by training and using in battle. It joined his team during his travels in the Hoenn region.

The Fire-type was seen taking loss after loss in the anime, yet Ash's never-give-up attitude let him continue to give the Pokemon more chances. Torkoal was problematic in more ways than just being a weak battler for its trainer - it also managed to get stolen by Team Rocket and failed to protect two of Ash's other Pokemon.

Ash would have been much better off using the time he trained Torkoal on his other Pocket Monsters that had more potential.

