5 most underrated pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP entered Series 2, later renamed Regulation B, on February 1, 2023. This phase of competitive battles will last until March 31, 2023. It introduced the Paradox Pokemon into the mix, which led to new metas in the scene.

A few Paradox forms creatures led the charts in terms of usage. Some of them were Flutter Mane, Iron Bundle, and Great Tusk. Among non-Paradox pocket monsters, Dragonite, Amoongus, Torcoal, and Arcanine found a spot on many teams.

There were a few that appeared less frequently, but whenever they did, they left a mark on the battlefield.

Bellibolt, Lilligant, and three other Pokemon you should try out before the end of Regulation B

1) Bellibolt

Bellibolt might not look like much on paper, but it can exert offensive pressure with its 103 base Special Attack. Give it 252 EVs in that area, and it will be able to dish out massive amounts of damage.

The Electric-type Pokemon also has respectable HP and defenses. Give it a Flying Tera to deal with its only weakness, Ground, and it will easily take most neutral damage hits. A good defensive Tera is particularly useful on this creature as it can take hits while at the same time dish out additional damage using its Electromorphosis ability.

The biggest advantage of Bellibolt is its speed, but you can always work around that with a Trick Room setup, which is quite common in the current meta.

2) Umbreon

Umbreon is one of the best Eeveelutions in the current meta-game. It is an extremely bulky Pokemon with 95 HP, 110 Defense, and 130 Special Defense.

Max out Umbreon's HP and Defense stats with EVs and give it Leftovers, and it will stay on the field, troubling the opponent by putting them to sleep and healing teammates for a very long time.

Umbreon is also a prime candidate for Foul Play. Since the move uses the target's attack stat instead of the user's, the pocket monster can take advantage of STAB without worrying about its abysmal offensive stats.

3) Lilligant

Lilligant is a Generation V Grass-type Pokemon that has the ability Chlorophyll. In a meta that is all about outspeeding your opponent with heavy EV investments in the slot and using Items, having the ability to double your speed under certain conditions is a total win. This is especially because the current meta uses sunny weather brilliantly.

Pairing Lilligant with Torcoal, whose Drought brings forth Sunny weather, which activates Chlorophyll, is an excellent combination.

The monster also gets access to "After You," which ignores other priority moves and lets Torcoal attack immediately after Lilligant on any given turn. Together, the two can wreak havoc on the battlefield.

4) Sableye

Sabelye is a supportive pokemon, who is an excellent Prankster-based creature.

Ideally, you will not want to use supporting moves that use Prankster, as it has terrible stats across the board that do not let it exert any offensive pressure.

Sableye can set up both Reflect and Light Screen, boosting your entire team's defenses against physical and special attacks. The perfect item for this creature is Light Clay, as it will let the effects of these screens last longer. In addition, you will want the pokemon to have Encore and Disable in its kitty, to cause further inconvenience to your opponents.

5) Goodra

Goodra is the Dragon-type Pseudo-legendary pocket monster from the Kalos region. It is one of the most underrated Pokemon in the video game meta. The creature is extremely bulky and sufficiently speedy, making it great for taking and dishing out hits.

With a suitable defensive tera-type such as Water or Poison, it can trouble your opponent, being able to exert pressure using moves like Surf to deal with Tera Ground Great Tusk or Sludge Bomb to deal with Tera Grass Iron Hands or Flutter Mane.

Poll : 0 votes