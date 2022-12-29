Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All weather types and effects

Weather has been a major part of the Pokemon franchise for quite some time, and the same is true for the Generation IX titles Scarlet and Violet. These effects include battle bonuses for certain moves. However, some Pocket Monsters can also evolve in certain weather conditions.

For completely new players or those returning after quite some time, it's not a bad idea to look at Scarlet and Violet's weather effects. While it's now possible to view the effects of the current weather via the in-game menus, these two Pokemon titles stop short of explaining the full scope of each type.

It's always best to know the whole collection of effects that weather brings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players may never know when it'll come in handy.

Heavy Rain, Snow, and other weather types and their effects in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Harsh Sunlight

Pokemon like Capsakid love it when the sunlight gets intense (Image via Game Freak)

Harsh Sunlight isn't often seen in the Paldea region naturally. However, trainers can activate it using Pokemon with the abilities Drought/Orichalcum Pulse or those that can utilize the move Sunny Day.

In Paldea, Orichalcum Pulse is the exclusive power of the legendary creature Koraidon, but Drought can be inherent in many different species. Regardless, there are more than a few effects to expect when the sunlight outside gets overbearing:

Fire-type moves are boosted in power.

Water-type moves are diminished in power.

Moves like Solar Beam or Solar Blade no longer need to charge before being used.

Certain healing moves like Synthesis or Morning Sun restore more health.

Moves like Thunder or Hurricane have diminished accuracy.

Orichalcum Pulse will increase Koraidon's attack stat.

Pokemon with the Chlorophyll ability will receive a speed boost.

Creatures with the Solar Power ability will gain a special attack boost but will lose some health.

Species with the Dry Skin ability will lose health.

Pocket Monsters with the ability Leaf Guard gain immunity to all status conditions.

Heavy Rain

Rain can evolve some Pokemon, like Sliggoo, into Goodra (Image via Game Freak)

Heavy rain is arguably the most common weather condition that players will encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It can occur in many parts of the region.

Picnics cannot be set during the rain, which is also something to keep in mind during a player's adventure. However, rain isn't always bad, as it comes with more than a few upsides for certain species:

If Sliggoo levels up to level 50 or beyond in the rain, it can evolve into Goodra.

Water-type attacks have their damage boosted.

Fire-type attacks' damage is reduced.

Sunlight-dependent attacks like Solar Beam require an extra turn to charge.

Moves like Synthesis or Morning Sun heal less HP.

Thunder and Hurricane no longer rely on accuracy to hit.

Species with the ability Swift Swim gain a boost to their speed.

Creatures with abilities like Dry Skin regain HP.

Any Pokemon with the ability Hydration will cure itself of status conditions.

Sandstorms

Ground, Steel, and Rock-type Pokemon can benefit from a furious sandstorm (Image via Game Freak)

Seen often in Paldea's desert environments, sandstorms can be hazardous for a sizable number of different species. However, certain species can benefit from a good sandstorm, depending on their type and abilities.

When used in battle, a sandstorm can be a real pain for an opponent and a benefit for the player when used wisely. When the sand starts to fly, players will want to be aware of these effects:

Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon are immune to damage from sandstorms.

Rock-type species receive a boost to their special defense during sandstorms.

Sun-based healing moves like Synthesis don't heal as much HP, but the move Shore Up heals 50% of its user's health.

Solar Beam deals reduced damage.

Rock, Steel, and Ground-type creatures with the ability, Sand Force, get a damage boost to moves of the same types.

Creatures with the Sand Rush ability gain increased speed.

Species with the ability Sand Veil gain increased evasiveness.

In addition to finding natural locations for sandstorms, players can utilize moves like Sandstorm or the Sandstream ability.

Snow

Ice-type species feel right at home when the snow starts to fall (Image via Game Freak)

When players make their way to northern regions of Paldea, such as the Glaseado Mountains, they're going to run into quite a bit of inclement snowy weather. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as snow can be quite beneficial for different Pokemon, though it's a detriment for others.

Unlike hail from previous franchise titles, snowfall won't damage Pocket Monsters. Instead, it has the following effects:

Ice-type species have their defense stat increased.

Blizzard bypasses its accuracy.

Sun-based healing moves are less effective.

Species with the move Ice Body will recover HP each turn in battle.

Creatures with the ability Slush Rush will gain a boost to their speed stat.

Pocket Monsters with the ability Snow Cloak will have raised evasiveness.

Keep in mind that in addition to finding snow naturally, players can also use moves like Snowscape and Chilly Reception or a Pocket Monster with the ability Snow Warning.

Poll : 0 votes