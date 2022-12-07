5 strongest Ice-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ice-type species have existed in the Pokemon franchise since the beginning, and some are remarkably proficient in combat. This is no different in the recently released Scarlet and Violet titles, with many Ice-type Pokemon worth using in battles.

While Ice-type Pokemon are effective in many circumstances, some are better at battling than others. This may be due to their move selections or EV/IV stat spreads.

Many Ice-type creatures also possess a secondary elemental typing that elevates their combat prowess and protects them from traditional Ice-type weaknesses.

Whatever the case, if trainers are looking for specific Ice-type Pokemon to bolster their team's combat capabilities, there are a few species to look to first and foremost.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Frost Rotom, Chien-Pao, and 3 other strong Ice-type Pokemon for battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Beartic

Grusha's Beartic in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Known as the Freezing Pokemon, Beartic has been an intriguing Ice-type option ever since its Generation V debut.

Evolving from Cubchoo, Beartic has a very impressive stat spread, especially its sky-high base attack stat. Its ideal nature is Brave, which enhances its attack potential even higher by providing a 10% increase to its physical attack damage for a 10% reduction in speed.

The best moves for Beartic are physical ones that benefit from its attack stat, such as Close Combat, Focus Punch, and Giga Impact. However, Ice-type special attacks should also not be ignored, as attacks like Blizzard receive a boost thanks to matching types with Beartic.

2) Frost Rotom

Terastallized Frost Rotom in Scarlet and Violet (Image via James Baek/YouTube)

Rotom's frost form might look goofy since it's basically a refrigerator. However, this Electric/Ice-type creature means business in battle.

Thanks to a top-notch special attack stat alongside solid defense/special defense stats, Frost Rotom can dish out plenty of damage and take more than a few hits.

If trainers want to maximize Frost Rotom's stats, they should use one with the Bold nature as it enhances its defense even further.

Since Frost Rotom benefits the most from non-physical attacks, trainers should consider enhancing its arsenal with moves like Thunder, Thunderbolt, Discharge, Charge Beam, Blizzard, Aurora Beam, and Freeze Dry.

3) Iron Bundle (Paradox Delibird)

Iron Bundle is a Paradox Pocket Monster from the future in Pokemon Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Delibird admittedly hasn't gotten much love throughout the franchise, but the advent of Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet has changed its capabilities for the better.

Meet Iron Bundle, a Paradox species from the Violet version with impressive special attack and speed stats as well as a respectable defense. Iron Bundle isn't particularly sturdy, but its speed and heavy-hitting special moves can take out opponents quickly.

To further augment Iron Bundle's impressive stats, try snagging one with the Naive nature to give a 10% increase to its speed. If you're looking for great moves to complement its stat spread, give Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Hyper Beam a shot.

4) Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao is a Legendary Pocket Monster known as one of the four Treasures of Ruin (Image via Game Freak)

One of the Paldea region's legendary Treasures of Ruin, Chien-Pao is a Dark/Ice-type that lives up to its status. It possesses sky-high attack and speed stats with great special attack stats, making it an offensive powerhouse.

Chien-Pao benefits the most from the Naive nature, which augments its already impressive speed by 10%, ensuring it strikes first and hard.

Chien-Pao benefits from a mixed physical/special attack moveset, and some great moves for it include Blizzard, Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, Crunch, and Dark Pulse.

5) Baxcalibur

A raid boss Baxcalibur being captured in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

If you've played any amount of competitive battling in Scarlet and Violet, you've likely seen Baxcalibur pop up more than a few times. It's not hard to see why it's already favored by Paldean trainers everywhere.

Baxcalibur has a massive base attack stat to go along with decent defense stats and above-average HP. It's also a Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon, which is a particularly unique type combination since Dragon-type species are usually weak to Ice-type moves. To boost its attack output, it may be a good idea to capture/evolve one with the Adamant nature.

Baxcalibur is a proficient physical combatant, so it benefits considerably from moves like Outrage, Giga Impact, Dragon Claw, and Icicle Crash. However, one should not discount its ability to use special moves, with Draco Meteor, Blizzard, and Hyper Beam being great picks.

