Pokemon GO Mega Scizor guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO will have a new Mega Raid boss beginning on May 2, 2023, and lasting until May 11, 2023. Recent addition Mega Scizor will be making its way to gyms during this time, presenting trainers with an excellent opportunity to defeat it, collect its Mega Energy, and even catch a Scizor. However, Mega Scizor will be a tough foe to beat, and players will want to prepare accordingly.

As a Bug/Steel-type creature in Pokemon GO, Mega Scizor has a staggeringly high nine elemental resistances. In truth, trainers who wish to counter this raid boss can only truly use one element to their advantage.

If Pokemon GO fans want to take Mega Scizor down quickly, they'd better bring some powerful Fire-type creatures into the raid.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about taking on Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO raids

As previously stated, the only elemental weakness that Mega Scizor has in Pokemon GO is Fire-type attacks. However, if trainers match these attacks by using them with a Fire-type Pokemon, they'll output even more damage, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

This is highly advised, as trainers will need all the damage output they can muster to ensure that they can defeat Mega Scizor as quickly as possible. The good news is that there are more than a few great Fire-type Pocket Monsters that can counter this fearsome raid boss.

Recommended Pokemon to beat Mega Scizor

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Houndoom

Primal Groudon

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Moltres

Emboar

Heatran

Entei

Chandelure

Infernape

Flareon

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh

Pyroar

Hisuian Arcanine

Victini

Magmortar

Arcanine

Delphox

Salazzle

Incineroar

Recommended moves to beat Mega Scizor

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Fire Fang

Flamethrower

Fusion Flare

Fire Blast

Fire Punch

Overheat

Ember

Incinerate

Sacred Fire

V-Create

In addition to bringing their best Fire-type Pocket Monsters and moves into the raid, Pokemon GO players should also stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives. This is to ensure that they keep their battle party in top shape in the event that any fighters faint during the raid.

On the subject of battle parties, it's also advised to invite additional trainers (who also have great Fire-type creatures on their side) to assist in the raid. With enough players using powerful Fire-type Pocket Monsters, Mega Scizor should fall fairly quickly and allow players to collect its Mega Energy before receiving a Scizor encounter.

Once trainers have caught their Scizor and accrued some Mega Energy, they can obtain a Mega Scizor of their very own for a little while. However, Mega Evolution is temporary, so players will want to be wary of it when they decide to initiate the process.

Mega Scizor should be highly effective against Dark, Grass, Psychic, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type foes, depending on what moveset it's using.

However, Mega Scizor also has access to other moves like Night Slash, which gives it the ability to take on Ghost-types if it needs to. It all just depends on the move choice of the Pokemon GO trainer using it.

