Pokemon GO Rising Heroes May 2023: Events, raid bosses, spotlight hours, and more

With merely a week left in April 2023, Niantic has already revealed what awaits Pokemon GO trainers worldwide next month. The May 2023 content roadmap is now available for players to check and get ready for. The upcoming month will begin with An Instinctive Hero event that will likely revolve around the Team Instinct Leader. Similarly, A Valorous Hero event in May 2023 will revolve around the leader of Team Valor.

The month will also see a repeat of the Regidrago Elite Raids, which Niantic is arranging to compensate trainers who missed out on the earlier iteration because of technical issues in-game. Players will also see the debuts of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO.

All in all, May 2023 is slated to be an exciting chapter in Pokemon GO, and this article jots down all the available information regarding it.

Mega Pinsir, Shiny Tapu Fini, and more await Pokemon GO players in May 2023

Pokémon GO



#RisingHeroes Get ready to show your team spirit this May, Trainers! Release the hero in you by completing raids and helping two of our team leaders with their work!

The May 2023 content roadmap was shared by Niantic on the official Pokemon GO Twitter channel. The schedule is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events

An Instinctive Hero - May 2 to May 8 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Raid Day - May 6 (Starts at 11 am local time and ends at 2 pm local time)

A Valorous Hero - May 11 to May 17 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Elite Raids - May 13 (11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time)

Community Day - May 21 (2 pm local time to 5 pm local time)

Unannounced event - May 22 to May 28 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter will be available] - May 2 (2x Catch XP)

Ponyta [shiny encounter will be available] - May 9 (2x Catch Candy)

Bellsprout [shiny encounter will be available] - May 16 (2x Transfer Candy)

Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available] - May 23 (2x Evolution XP)

Houndour [shiny encounter will be available] - May 30 (2x Catch Stardust)

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Genesect (Shock Drive) [shiny encounter will be available] - May 3

Tapu Fini [shiny encounter will be available] - May 10

Tapu Fini [shiny encounter will be available] - May 17

Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - May 24

Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - May 31

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Tapu Bulu [shiny encounter will be available] - April 17 to May 2

Genesect (Shock Drive) [shiny encounter will be available] - May 2 to May 9

Tapu Fini [shiny encounter will be available] - May 9 to May 24

Regigigas [shiny encounter will be available] - May 24 to June 1

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Slowbro [shiny encounter will be available] - April 17 to May 2

Mega Scizor [shiny encounter will be available] - May 2 to May 11

Mega Pinsir [shiny encounter will be available] - May 11 to May 24

Mega Altaria [shiny encounter will be available] - May 24 to June 1

Research Breakthrough encounters

Parasect

Pinsir [shiny encounter will be available]

Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Gible [shiny encounter will be available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy

Pokémon GO Trainers,



We apologize for the inconvenience during the initial appearance of Regidrago in March.



We're holding a special global event on Saturday, May 13, where Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time.



Thank you!

As mentioned earlier, trainers will be able to engage in the repeat occurrence of the Regidrago Elite Raids later next month. The Legendary Titan debuted in the popular AR title back in March 2023, with the event suffering from severe technical issues that resulted in players being unable to participate.

