Kleavor set to make Pokemon GO debut in upcoming May Raid Day

Niantic recently revealed details regarding the upcoming Pokemon GO Raid Day in May. The upcoming iteration of the popular event will see the introduction of Kleavor to the popular AR title. Lucky players will also be able to encounter the shiny variant of the Axe Pokemon on the stipulated Raid Day. It is no surprise that players are excited to encounter the powerful beast in-game.

After facing severe criticism over the past several weeks owing to their poor decisions like Remote Raid Pass nerfs, Niantic is surely trying to win back the community with their offerings. While they have not addressed the community's concerns, they have steadily revealed several events over the past week with varying levels of content and rewards.

Kleavor will debut in Pokemon GO in three-star raids on May Raid Day

The May 2023 Raid is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. It will be active for three hours, starting at 11 am local time and continuing until 2 pm local time. As mentioned above, the occasion will mark Kleavor's debut in-game. The pocket monster will appear as the three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO fur the duration of the event.

To players' surprise, Niantic is also releasing the shiny variant of Kleavor at the event, with lucky players running a chance of encountering it. The official announcement reminded players that the three-star raids are the sole way to capture Kleavor in Pokemon GO, with Scyther currently unable to evolve into the Axe Pokemon.

Kleavor was introduced in Generation VIII in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It is a dual-type pocket monster with a Bug and Rock combination that can be caught in Hisui. Scyther could evolve into the Axe Pokemon in the region by utilizing a Black Augurite.

The Kleavor Raid Day will provide players with the following event bonuses:

The Axe Pokemon will be encountered more frequently as a raid boss

Trainers will have a better opportunity to come across Shiny Kleavor

Trainers will be able to earn five extra daily Raid Pass during the event and up to two hours after it ends

The controversial Remote Raid Pass limit will be expanded to 10 for that day from 12 am to 11.59 pm local time

Niantic recently also showcased everything that awaits Pokemon GO players next month with May 2023 event schedule. This includes the debuts of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini in-game.

