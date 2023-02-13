Latest Pokemon GO datamine reveals addition of Kleavor, Regieleki, and Regidrago

According to a recent tweet by reliable Pokemon GO leaker PokeMiners, the assets for both the standard and shiny forms of Kleavor, Regieleki, and Regidrago have been added to the game's files. This could indicate that these creatures may be the first to arrive in the next content season for the game.

Previously, PokeMiners discovered the move Boomburst in the game's files, leading to the prediction that Noibat would be featured in the next Community Day event. This prediction was confirmed by Niantic a week later. If this pattern continues, Niantic may release information about these new creatures within the next two weeks.

New Regis and Kleavor in Pokemon GO? Everything to know about the new leaks

PokeMiners @poke_miners Some new Pokémon have been added to the game! Some new Pokémon have been added to the game! https://t.co/fs6hyjn9vx

As observant Pokemon GO players have realized, Niantic's mobile title is due for its next season. These seasons are large content drops that set the tone for the next wave of updates that will hit the live servers. Following the tease for the next set of content, a new leak has surfaced from the reputable PokeMiner's Twitter account.

The previous generation of mainline Pokemon titles marked a significant and innovative phase for the franchise. Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced an expansion pack to the series for the first time, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus reimagined the classic gameplay loop for a new audience. As creatures from the Hisui and Galar regions gradually make their way to Pokemon GO, the addition of these powerful new monsters has garnered attention from players.

Out of the three new assets in Pokemon GO, the one that stands out the most is Kleavor. For players who have not played Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kleavor is one of the few creatures in the Hisui region that evolves from a standard variety of Pokemon. Players can use an item to evolve their Scyther into Kleavor.

This presents a bit of an issue with how players will be able to get a Kleavor. It is unclear whether or not players can evolve a Scyther into Kleavor or if the situation will play out similarly to how they can get Hisuian Braviary. Players can only get Hisuian Braviary by participating in special raids for the creature. However, they can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, its Hisuian evolution, with the only condition being that it requires a full moon.

As for the other two creatures revealed in the leak, since both Regis are Legendary Pokemon, it is almost guaranteed that they will be exclusive to 5-star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO. As such, it would be safe to assume that players will have the chance to battle these new golems throughout the first wave of content in the new season.

In general, the arrival of new Pokemon is always a cause for excitement among players. However, in the case of Kleavor, the leaks have generated many questions that remain unanswered. Currently, it is speculated that Kleavor may be a 3-star Raid Boss, similar to Hisuian Braviary, while the two new Regis may be 5-star Raid Bosses.

