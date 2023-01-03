Latest Pokemon GO datamine suggests possible candidates for February 2023 Community Day

Community Days are Pokemon GO's most anticipated events since they give players a chance to easily get their hands on a new Shiny Pokemon and also obtain an event-exclusive move. These events occasionally even skyrocket an underappreciated creature into competitive viability.

Following the release of Kyurem as a Raid Boss during the Winter Holiday event, its exclusive move Glaciate was given a bit of an update. The signature attack received a long-awaited sound effect that gives it more of an impact in battle. However, along with this update, a new attack was snuck into the game.

Boomburst has raised some speculation after it was added to the game because no creature is currently capable of learning it. Many Redditors believe that this attack is the first hint regarding February's Community Day event. However, other trainers have mixed feelings about what it implies.

Reddit reacts to Boomburst in Pokemon GO

The leak recovered by Pokeminers was shared by Redditor u/Teban54 on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit. The community wasted no time delving into what this could imply, with many jumping on the possibility that this potentially hinted at February's Community Day (since January's Community Day was already revealed).

Although many seem to believe that Whismur will be the creature to receive attention in February, they may not have considered every possible scenario. Recently, Niantic has been giving players the chance to revisit old Community Days in Pokemon GO through the new Classic Community Day event.

Since Flygon has been the subject of a Community Day in the past, while also being able to learn the move Boomburst in the main series, it's possible that Trapinch, Vibrava, and Flygon are the subjects for the next Classic Community Day on January 21. However, there are a few other possibilities.

Since Boomburst debuted in the series as Noivern's signature move, and players appear to like the creature more than Whismur, it could be possible that Noivern and Noibat will be the subject for the next Community Day. Since Noibat and Noivern are more popular, the playerbase would also be more likely to purchase a ticket, thus giving Niantic a financial incentive to do this.

With Whismur seeming like a more likely option among the Pokemon GO community, players should be prepared for the Normal-type to make an appearance. Exploud, Whismur's final evolution, is a Normal-type, so it would benefit more from having Boomburst anyways since it receives the same-type attack bonus (STAB) from it. It may also become a top contender in the Great League if it does get this new move.

However, hardcore players should keep in mind that this is all speculation within the community, and nothing is guaranteed at this point. After all, it is not uncommon for Niantic to add files in Pokemon GO and not unlock them on live servers until much later. For example, every Shiny Pokemon from the main series is currently in the game's files, but most of them still cannot be obtained. Only time will tell if this new attack has anything to do with Pokemon GO's next Community Day.

