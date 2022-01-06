Pokemon GO Community Day Classic event guide

Niantic announced another Community Day for January in Pokemon GO and the Spheal Community Day event on 16 January. Bulbasaur will be given another Community Day event as a throwback to reflect the current theme of "Season of Heritage."

Bulbasaur is one of the most recognizable and beloved Pokemon being one of the first to be introduced. Players were able to pick Bulbasaur as a starter Pokemon over Charmander and Squirtle in Pokemon Red and Blue, Gold, Silver, Crystal, Fire Red, Leaf Green, Heart Gold, Soul Silver, Pokemon X, Pokemon Y, and several more side-games in the franchise.

With the announcement of this new event in Pokemon GO, this article dives into whether a research ticket will be available, the event-exclusive move, and the contents of the event bundles.

Exploring Pokemon GO's Community Day Classic

Bulbasaur as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Bulbasaur Community Day Classic event will be live on 22 January from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. This is a surprise to some players as the event will be drastically shorter than previous Community Day events. Aside from the shortened timer for this event, it appears to be almost identical to other Community Day events.

Special research tickets will also be purchased in Pokemon GO's in-app shop, presumably when the event drops. These tickets will remain consistent in cost with the rest for Community Day events in Pokemon GO at $1. These tickets will unlock various tasks for players that will reward them with candies, Pokeballs, encounters with Bulbasaur, and more.

With every Community Day event comes a rare charged attack that is exclusive to the fully evolved form of the spotlight Pokemon. This attack is given to spotlight Pokemon once it fully evolves and can be given to that Pokemon once the event ends through an Elite Charged TM.

Like the first Bulbasaur Community Day, Frenzy Plant is the exclusive attack given to any Bulbasaur or Ivysaur that evolves into Venusaur during the event's duration.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans have high hopes for this new take on the standard Community Day event. If Niantic is willing to bring back Community Day for Bulbasaur they will most likely be ready to, at the very least, have Classic Community Days for the rest of the Kanto starter Pokemon.

Edited by Srijan Sen