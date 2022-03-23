How to get Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has given players a lot of new Pokemon and regional variants to add on to their list of favorites. One of these new Pokemon is the Hisuian evolution of Scyther, Kleavor. Kleavor was the first of the new Hisuian Pokemon to be announced as well as the first Noble Pokemon.

Kleavor came to the franchise in the coolest way possible. Announced in a shroud of mystery, Kleavor was introduced as a powerful Pokemon capable of slashing down trees with little to no effort before leaping in front of the player. It would not be an understatment to call Kleavor the most hyped-up Pokemon from the new game.

Given its status as one of the first Noble Pokemon the player will have to encounter head-on, many players want to add Kleavor to their team. However, unlike other Pokemon from the franchise that would typically require knowing a certain move or reaching a certain level, Kleavor's requirement is a little more complex.

Obtaining Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Kleavor as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company/RPG Site)

Much like Scyther's other evolution, Scizor, an item is required to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As many experienced players will know, finding any evolutionary item in Legends can be a long and tedious process, depending on the item. Luckily, Kleavor's evolutionary item is one of the easier ones to find.

The Black Augurite item is one of the easiest evolutionary items in the game to obtain if players know where to find one. The fastest method to get a Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to find and battle wild Graveler. Gravelers have a 5% chance of dropping one when captured or defeated in battle.

Another way to obtain the Black Augurite is to complete the quest 'A Nosepass to Guide the Way.' This is a fairly simple quest to complete as it only requires the player to catch a Nosepass which can be found in the Coronet Highlands. This is also where players accept the quest so it will not take long to complete.

Once players obtain a Black Augurite, the next step is to catch a Scyther. This is often the most difficult step in this process as Scyther is a notoriously stubborn Pokemon to catch in any game it is featured in. Scyther is even more difficult to capture in Pokemon Legends: Arceus due to its aggression towards the player.

Once a player catches a Scyther, they can then evolve it into Kleavor. Players will simply need to open their bag, navigate to the Black Augurite item, and select their Scyther. After doing so, Scyther will begin evolving into Kleavor. Once obtained, players can start completing the various tasks for the Pokedex.

Kleavor as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another way players can obtain Kleavor is by simply catching one. Pokemon Legends: Arceus gave players a way to catch some of the game's more rare Pokemon with the recent update Massive Mass Outbreaks. Kleavor can be obtained during Massive Mass Outbreaks in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

It can be a long and tedious journey to obtain Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, if a player sees it through, the game will reward them with one of the most powerful Bug-type Pokemon the franchise has to offer. Kleavor's secondary Rock type can come in handy for the game's tough boss fights.

