Ranking every Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Noble Pokemon are among the most innovative features in Legends: Arceus.

The new title promised to bring fans a more single-player experience. It also dipped its feet into the action-adventure realm of gaming. Part of this shows in the boss fights for the game, where trainers no longer need to battle Gym Leaders and collect badges, but start dodging moves from some overpowered Pokemon.

There are two criteria for this list. The first is how each Noble performs in battle, but the second is how easy or difficult it is to dodge its attacks while it’s frenzied.

Which Noble Pokemon are the most difficult to defeat?

5) Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Lilligant dances around the stage during its battle (Image via Game Freak)

The Lady of the Bridge is a very graceful dancer. Fortunately for trainers, though, it isn’t very quick. Most trainers should be able to easily dodge Hisuian Lilligant’s shock waves, especially since she spends so much time in the air.

On top of that, Hisuian Lilligant isn’t hard to defeat in battle either. As a Grass/Fighting-type, Hisuian Lilligant is weak to many common types, most notably a double weakness to Flying.

4) Kleavor

Kleavor is the first Noble of the game (Image via Game Freak)

Naturally, the first Noble of the game shouldn’t be too difficult. For an unprepared trainer, though, Kleavor can certainly put up a fight. Unless they pick Oshawott as their starter, it can be difficult to find coverage for Kleavor. Buizel and Bibarel are the best Water-type options up to that point.

The reason why Kleavor isn’t too high on the list, though, is that its attacks are easy to dodge. Compared to the difficult fights with other Nobles, Kleavor moves just don’t look too scary.

3) Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Arcanine adds Rock-type to what is usually a Fire-type Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

The fight against this Noble can actually get pretty rough. Hisuian Arcanine fights the trainer on a small rock slab in a volcano, where one misstep could spell the end for the trainer. .

At first, the slab offers plenty of room to maneuver around, but once Hisuian Arcanine sets the middle of the slab ablaze, trainers run out of room to dodge very quickly.

Against most teams, Hisuian Arcanine can be a bit of a threat. It has two 4x weaknesses, though, to Water and Ground. As it so happens, the area outside Firepit Island is literally filled with Water-types, so there’s almost no excuse not to have a hard counter to this Noble.

2) Hisuian Avalugg

It will certainly take some skills to defeat the Lord of the Tundra. This Noble puts the trainer on a very tiny ice slab and pelts them with large, powerful attacks. Trainers will need expert reflexes to avoid being eliminated immediately.

So, why isn’t Hisuian Avalugg number one? Well, without getting too technical, Hisuian Avalugg has an incredibly low Special Defense stat, meaning any Pokemon with a strong Special Attack can simply power through.

Even Garchomp, who normally struggles against Ice-types, can one shot Hisuian Avalugg with an Earth Power.

1) Hisuian Electrode

Hisuian Electrode can Self-Destruct, dealing tons of damage (Image via Game Freak)

The Noble of the Coronet Highlands has both a difficult Pokemon battle phase and real-time action phase. Since it’s Electric-type and Grass-type, there are no double weaknesses to exploit. Trainers will simply need Fire-type or Ice-type Pokemon to deal damage to the Lord of the Hollow.

What makes this Noble even more difficult to fight is that its homing attack will follow the play no matter how fast they are. This makes it very difficult to throw balms at Hisuian Electrode since even stopping for a brief moment means risking damage.

Also Read Article Continues below

This battle truly tests all of the skills the player has acquired till that point.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul