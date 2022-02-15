Best moveset for Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Kleavor is one of the more powerful new Pokemon in Legends: Arceus. Fans got an early glimpse of Kleavor through an earlier trailer for this new, bold title. Kleavor is the first Noble Pokemon that trainers need to fight in the game.

It’s also a new evolution for Scyther, who usually evolves into Scizor. It can be a strong option with a unique typing (Rock and Bug) and a high Attack stat (135).

Which moves should trainers teach this Noble Pokemon?

To get the most out of Kleavor’s potential, a set up sweeping set is best. Kleavor can beat many Pokemon on its own, but it becomes practically unstoppable after a boost.

Swords Dance

Stone Axe

Close Combat

X Scissor

Swords Dance is a great tool that Kleavor can use to break through the bulkier opponents in the Hisui region. This move can even be more powerful given the battle mechanics of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Kleavor can use Agile Style Swords Dance and, in some matchups, get the boost and attack before the opponent can do anything.

Kleavor is the first Noble in the game (Image via Game Freak)

Stone Axe was a new move that Kleavor received and a powerful one. There aren’t too many strong, accurate Rock-type moves. Most Rock-types have to pick between Rock Slide (only 75 base power) and Stone Edge (only 80 accuracy). Stone Edge strikes a perfect harmony between these, though, with 97.5 power and 90 accuracy.

Since it’s part Bug-type, opposing Rock-types can be an issue for Kleavor. This is where Close Combat comes into play. This Fighting move will hit Rock-types for super effective damage. It does hurt that Close Combat hits most other types for major damage, either.

Finally, X-Scissor is Kleavor’s other STAB option and, as such, deals the most damage from any single move Kleavor can use. At 120 base power, X-Scissor packs a punch. This Bug-type move also gives Kleavor a way to hit bulky Psychic-types like Cresselia and the Lake Trio.

