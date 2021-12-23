The best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon that can be obtained in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Cresselia can be added to your collection in the post-game like many other Legendary Pokemon. Once you catch it, you'll have one of the strongest Psychic-types in the franchise at your disposal.

If you plan on rematching some trainers, such as taking on the Elite Four and entering the Hall of Fame once again, Cresselia can help you out with an incredible moveset.

Note: This article is subjective and is intended for use in the main single player portion of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best Cresselia moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Psychic

Psychic will be Cresselia's main attack in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As a Psychic-type, the move will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. It also has a chance of lowering the opponent's Special Defense. Cresselia is a defensive creature so it can use all the help it can get when it comes to attacking.

Moonblast

Moonblast will act as a coverage move for Cresselia. Since it is weak to Dark-type attacks, Moonblast will help deal with Dark-type Pokemon. The Fairy-type attack will deliver supereffective damage to Dark-types. It comes with 95 Power, 100 Accuracy, 15 PP, and a chance at lowering the target's Special Attack.

Calm Mind

Calm Mind can be taught to Cresselia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl via TM04. This is a non-damaging attack that will raise the user's Special Attack and Special Defense. This will set Cresselia up for success with all of the lowering effects of its other moves. A higher Special Attack with Special damage moves and Special Defense while the target has theirs lowered is a great combination.

Shadow Ball

Speaking of lowering effects, Shadow Ball is another move that may lower the target Pokemon's Special Defense. It can be taught via TM30 and is another coverage attack. Psychic-types are weak to Ghost-types, so Shadow Ball can do supereffective damage to those. That just leaves Bug-types as the only uncovered weakness, so be sure to switch out if you don't think any of Cresselia's attacks will work on a Bug-type enemy.

