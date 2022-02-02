How to unlock Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kleavor is one of several new Pokemon evolutions in the Hisui region. Known as the Axe Pokemon, it is a sturdy Bug/Rock-type that typically stands at 5'11 and weighs almost 200 pounds.

Aside from quelling the noble Kleavor, trainers can find one by evolving their own Scyther in the game.

Trainers will first come across it as the noble Pokemon of the Obsidian Fieldlands. After removing its raging nature, look around the Grandtree Arena to catch a Scyther. Then you can find a Black Augurite item to evolve it.

How to evolve Scyther to Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Kleavor comes with sharp axes as hands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Scyther originally had no evolution in Generation I. Then, it was given the mighty Bug/Steel-type Scizor. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus it has yet another path it can follow by evolving into Kleavor.

There are no held items or trading requirements for any Pokemon in PLA to evolve. Instead, they just evolve through leveling up, meeting certain requirements like friendship level or time of day, or by using an evolutionary item.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Come prepared to withstand Kleavor’s Stone Axe or get the chop! Don’t underestimate the noble Pokémon Kleavor!Come prepared to withstand Kleavor’s Stone Axe or get the chop! #PokemonLegendsArceus Don’t underestimate the noble Pokémon Kleavor!Come prepared to withstand Kleavor’s Stone Axe or get the chop! #PokemonLegendsArceus https://t.co/HWJ0Kt4o65

The evolutionary item needed to evolve Scyther into Kleavor is the Black Augurite. This can be found by catching or defeating wild Graveler or using Ursaluna. Each time that is done, there's a small chance that the Graveler will drop the item.

Ursaluna is one of the rideable creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. When on top, a directional indicator will begin to pulse. The stronger the signal gets, the closer Ursaluna is to an item. Dig it up and it could be a Black Augurite.

Your best bet is to just farm Graveler, however. Battling them and defeating them or catching them in a Poke Ball may see a Black Augurite drop and be added to your inventory.

Here are all the sub-regions and locations within where Graveler are plentiful:

Obsidian Fieldlands : Oreburrow Tunnel and Sandgem Flats

: Oreburrow Tunnel and Sandgem Flats Crimson Mirelands : Gapejaw Bog, Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, and Ursa's Ring

: Gapejaw Bog, Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, and Ursa's Ring Cobalt Coastlands : Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shore, and Firespit Island

: Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shore, and Firespit Island Coronet Highlands : Heavenward Lookout, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, and Bolderoll Ravine

: Heavenward Lookout, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, and Bolderoll Ravine Alabaster Icelands: Snowpoint Temple

Also Read Article Continues below

Once you have Black Augurite in your Satchel and a Scyther in your party, select the item. It will show that Scyther is compatible with it and you can now choose to evolve it and watch it become a Kleavor.

Edited by Danyal Arabi