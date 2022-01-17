Can Shiny Scyther be caught in Pokemon GO?

Scyther has been spotted as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, and players across the globe are flocking to gyms for a chance to challenge the Mantis Pokemon. However, a certain community of players is challenging Scyther for more than just the chance to fill a page in their Pokedexes.

Shiny Pokemon have been topics of discussion and obsession since their introduction in the second generation of Pokemon games. In Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, users got the chance to catch a red Gyarados to introduce them to the mechanic of Pokemon appearing in the wild with different colors.

Shiny Pokemon have even worked their way into Pokemon GO with a bit of an exception. Rather than putting every Shiny Pokemon into the game at once, Niantic has slowly released these forms over time.

Gamers who play this title to collect these Shiny Pokemon will want to know if Scyther can be found in its shiny variant before dedicating the time and resources required to find one.

Shiny Scyther in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Red's Scyther as it appears in the Pokemon Origins special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the community looking to find a Shiny Scyther from these Raid Battles, you are in luck, as it can be done. After completing the fight against Scyther, players will be given the chance to catch it, which is when they will know if they found a Shiny version.

Unfortunately, this means that to find a Shiny Scyther from Raid Battles, users will have to complete every Raid Battle beforehand. This can get rather taxing in terms of consumed healing items as well as time or transportation costs to get from Raid location to Raid location.

The best way to find and challenge these Raids continuously and consistently is to join an online community for Pokemon GO. Platforms like Facebook and Discord have groups dedicated to various aspects of the game and are very welcoming to newcomers.

This process has never been more straightforward with the addition of remote Raid passes. They allow gamers to take on Raids from anywhere in the world as long as they receive an invitation from a friend at the location where the Raid is taking place.

Players can simply exchange friend codes on these forums and wait for the Raid invitations to start rolling in. This is by far the easiest way to continuously challenge raids in Pokemon GO to grind for their desired Shiny Pokemon.

Using this method, Pokemon trainers will find their Shiny Scyther more quickly and possibly make some new friends in the process.

