Where to find Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are going to need Black Augurite if they want one of the new evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Despite mostly featuring the Sinnoh Pokedex, this new game also includes several new Pokemon, mostly evolutions of already existing ones. The interesting thing about these evolutions is that the methods to evolve them are pretty complex. However, one of the more simpler ones requires Black Augurite.

Special item Black Augurite needed to evolve certain Pokemon

Black Augurite is needed to evolve Scyther into the new Rock/Bug-type Kleavor. There are two ways trainers can get their hands on Black Augurite, and both of them can be a bit time consuming.

The first method involves simply farming Gravelers. Every time a Graveler is defeated in battle, there is a chance that it will drop Black Augurite.

This should be easily done for anyone with a Water-type or a Grass-type on their team. Graveler can be found at these locations:

Obsidian Fieldlands: Oreburrow Tunnel, Sandgem Flats

Crimson Mirelands: Gapejaw Bog, Scarlet Bog, Ursa’s Ring, Bolderoll Slope

Cobalt Coastlands: Windbreak Stand, Firespit Island, Islespy Shore, Spring Path

Coronet Highlands: Heavenward Lookout, Bolderoll Ravine, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins

Alabaster Icelands: Snowpoint Temple

Trainers can ride on Ursaluna to find Black Augurite (Image via Game Freak)

The other method involves using a ride Pokemon. At some point in the game, trainers will be able to summon Ursaluna to ride atop the overworld with.

When riding Ursaluna, trainers may notice a green light pulsing from it’s head. This is actually an item radar, and it changes color depending on how close it is to an item.

When the color changes to yellow, that means it’s roughly in the area of an item. Once it turns red, though, that means Ursaluna is extremely close. Trainers can use this function in the Crimson Mirelands until they see an exclamation point. They can then dig for a Black Augurite.

Readers should keep in mind there’s no guarantee that the item Ursaluna digs up will be a Black Augurite. This method only gives the player a chance at finding the item.

Edited by Siddharth Satish