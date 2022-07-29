How to catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's new Hisuian Discoveries event finally here, players worldwide are rushing for their chance to catch all of the new Pokemon. However, some may have noticed that one of the promised Pokemon cannot be found in the wild no matter how many Lure Modules or Incenses are used: Hisuian Braviary.

Debuting in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Braviary is a Pokemon users will be familiar with during their playthrough as it is one of the many Pokemon to aid them. Rather than the Hidden Machine techniques they have come to expect from the main series, Legends uses Ride Pokemon.

While the option to ride Hisuian Braviary across the map in Pokemon GO will not be present in the game, gamers still want to know why this Pokemon cannot be found. Luckily, the reasoning for this is known as well as the eventual release date for this Pokemon, so they can finally find one and add it to their collection.

Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO: Coming soon

Official artwork for Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has announced that while Hisuian Braviary cannot currently be found, it will come to the game in a few days in a big way. To celebrate the new Hisuian Discoveries event, a special Raid Day will hit live servers on July 31.

Of course, the special Raid Boss that players can challenge this day is the sought-after Braviary.

Sadly, those eager for the chance to catch a Hisuian Braviary the moment they log in are going to be disappointed. This is because these upcoming Raids are the only way users can access this Pokemon. However, given the event, they may find an abundance of teammates for Raids.

With the only method of obtaining this new Pokemon known, fans can begin to dissect some potential strategies and counters they can use against this boss. Of course, given that this Pokemon is a Raid Boss, the fight will get easier the more gamers decide to join one particular instance of the Raid occurring.

Unlike the standard variety of Braviary, Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic and Flying-type. Funnily enough, this leaves Hisuian Braviary exposed to some of the newest Pokemon brought to Pokemon GO during this event.

Hisuian Arcanine and Overqwil, two new Pokemon, have an effective offensive type advantage over it.

Of course, other Rock and Electric-type Pokemon also work for this fight. Pokemon like Rhyperior and Ampharos work wonders in this fight, but Braviary's new Psychic typing dramatically improves the performance of Tyranitar in this fight. This is due to Tyranitar's secondary Dark typing giving it an increased resistance.

In summary, Hisuian Braviary will only be available once during the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokemon GO. The only way to have a chance at adding this Pokemon to users' collection is by participating in and succeeding in its limited-time Raid Battle.

Those looking to catch one of these rare Pokemon should be sure to gather as many potential teammates as possible to mitigate this battle's difficulty.

