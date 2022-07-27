Can Hisuian Braviary be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With the new Hisuian Discoveries event now in Pokemon GO, after a long time of waiting, players have already begun to explore the new content it has to offer. Of course, the new content taking center stage of this new event is the addition of new Hisuian forms that have come to the mobile game.

As many experienced Pokemon veterans know, these new Hisuian forms are the latest Pokemon to come to the franchise. Added in Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch, Hisuian variants were types of Pokemon native to the ancient Sinnoh region before the events modern era of Pokemon games.

One of these Pokemon to be added in this event is the new Hisuian form of the typically Unovan native bird Pokemon, Braviary. Added as a raid boss for the event's one-day Raid period on July 31st, many users have begun to wonder if they can take the extra initiative and hunt for its shiny variant.

Hunting Shiny Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO

Luckily, gamers who want to do so can choose to hunt for a shiny variant of the new Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO. However, as many experienced individuals are aware, finding any Shiny Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game is much easier said than done. So what are some helpful tips for hunting for this rare variant?

The first thing to remember is that Hisuian Braviary is restricted to being a Raid Boss. This means that players will be unable to evolve their Shiny Rufflet into a Shiny Hisuian Braviary despite being able to do so in the main series. This means they will have to fight in lots of Raid Battles against Hisuian Braviary.

To be successful in multiple Raid Battles, a strategy must be employed. This requires users to have a sort of understanding of this Raid Boss at the very least.

With this in mind, readers can begin dissecting Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO and look into some of its more exploitable weaknesses in battle.

Unlike its standard variant, Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon. This leaves some of its biggest weaknesses being Ghost, Dark, Electric, and Rock-type attacks. With this in mind, some of the best Pokemon for this raid are some of the newest Pokemon added.

Overqwil, the evolution of Hisuian Qwilfish, is a Poison and Dark-type Pokemon. It is an excellent defensive typing and works well in this fight.

Hisuian Arcanine is another excellent choice to bring to this fight due to its new additional Rock typing. Throughout the event, these Pokemon will be very common to come across.

Of course, as these are Pokemon GO's Raid Battles, a team of gamers should constantly challenge these Raids. Since these are exclusive to the one-day event, tons of players will participate in these Raids, making it incredibly easy to find a squad of random trainers to team up with.

