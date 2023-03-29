The second month of Pokemon GO Season 10 Rising Heroes is all set to begin in the next few days, and Niantic revealed today the content roadmap for everything that trainers should expect in April. Apart from the events, the officially revealed information also announced the debut of Shiny Tapu Bulu for April. The developers at Niantic have done a commendable job in their attempt to consistently add and refresh Pokemon GO content for trainers to engage in.

Even after more than half a decade, the AR title has remained popular among the masses and continues to do so despite recent hiccups.

Read on to find out what events, raid bosses, spotlight hours, and more lie ahead for the month of April in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO and its offerings in April 2023

As per the official announcement regarding April 2023's offerings on the game's Twitter handle, the content roadmap for the upcoming month is as follows:

Pokemon GO Events

Spring into Spring - April 4 to April 10 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Elite Raids - April 9 (Held at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time)

A Mystic Hero - April 13 to April 17 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

April Community Day - April 15 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Sustainability Week - April 20 to April 26 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

Limited Research - April 23 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Community Day Classic - April 29 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Exeggcute [shiny encounter will be available] - April 4 (2x Catch Candy)

Shellder [shiny encounter will be available] - April 11 (2x Transfer Candy)

Trapinch [shiny encounter will be available] - April 18 (2x Evolve XP)

Tangel [shiny encounter will be available] - April 25 (2x Catch Stardust

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Lugia [shiny encounter will be available] - April 5

Incarnate Forme Landorus [shiny encounter will be available] - April 12

Tapu Bulu [shiny encounter will be available] - April 19

Tapu Bulu [shiny encounter will be available] - April 26

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 10 am local time)

Lugia [shiny encounter will be available] - March 28 to April 11

Incarnate Forme Landorus [shiny encounter will be available] - April 11 to April 17

Tapu Bulu [shiny encounter will be available] - April 17 to May 2

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10 am and ends at 10 am local time)

Mega Alakazam [shiny encounter will be available] - March 28 to April 4

Mega Lopunny [shiny encounter will be available] - April 4 to April 11

Mega Blastoise [shiny encounter will be available] - April 11 to April 17

Mega Slowbro [shiny encounter will be available] - April 17 to May 2

The Research Breakthrough encounters that players will get to come across upon completing the required number of Field Research tasks are Parasect, Pinsir [shiny encounter will be available], Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available], Gible [shiny encounter will be available], Furfrou [shiny encounter will be available], and Goomy.

