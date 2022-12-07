How to change Furfrou forms in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Furfrou is a poodle Pocket Monster from the Kalos region that made its Pokemon GO debut during the 2021 Fashion Week event.

The Pocket Monster was last featured in the 2022 Fashion Week event, which ran from September 27 to October 3. It had an increased spawn rate in the wild and appeared in 1-Star raids. Its shiny variant was also available for trainers to catch.

Furfrou has a variety of forms, which are also referred to as Trims. While some of these forms are available to everyone, others are only accessible in certain regions.

It is fairly easy to change Furfrou's form in Pokemon GO, provided you have the required items to do so.

You need 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy to change Furfrou's form in Pokemon GO this December 2022

As mentioned earlier, Furfrou has many forms or Trims in Pokemon GO. It can change its appearance based on the form it uses.

You will need 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy to change the Pokemon's form in the game. Once you have acquired the required amount of these items, follow the steps given below:

Select Furfrou in your Pokemon storage.

Tap the Form Change button to bring up a menu that lists the available Trims.

Select your preferred Trim.

Unfortunately, Pokemon GO players won't have access to all of Furfrou’s forms or Trims. Only a few forms are available to all players worldwide — Furfrou’s Natural Trim, Matron Trim, and Dandy Trim.

Listed below are all of Furfrou's forms and the regions in which they are available:

Furfrou Natural Form: This Trim is available in the wild globally

This Trim is available in the wild globally Furfrou Matron Trim: This Trim is available as a form change globally

This Trim is available as a form change globally Furfrou Dandy Trim: This Trim is available as a form change globally

This Trim is available as a form change globally Furfrou Debutante Trim: This Trim is only available in the Americas

This Trim is only available in the Americas Furfrou Diamond Trim: This Trim is only available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

This Trim is only available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Furfrou Star Trim: This Trim is only available in the Asia-Pacific region

This Trim is only available in the Asia-Pacific region Furfrou La Reine Trim: This Trim is only available in France

This Trim is only available in France Furfrou Kabuki Trim: This Trim is only available in Japan

This Trim is only available in Japan Furfrou Pharaoh Trim: This Trim is only available in Egypt

This Trim is only available in Egypt Furfrou Heart Trim: This Trim is only available during the Valentine's Day event in the game

More on Furfrou and its stats in Niantic's mobile game

Furfrou is a Normal-type Pocket Monster with a maximum Combat Power of 2387 in Pokemon GO. It has decent stats, like 164 Attack, 167 Defense, and 181 Stamina, making it a good enough fighter in the game.

The best moveset for Furfrou in Pokemon GO is a combination of moves like Sucker Punch and Grass Knot (9.00 DPS).

Furfrou is only vulnerable to Fighting-type attacks and can somewhat resist Ghost-type moves. Boosted by partly cloudy weather, it doesn't have any evolutionary chains, just different styles.

