The best moveset for Furfrou in Pokemon GO

Some Pokemon GO trainers may be wondering how powerful the Furfrous they’re catching during Fashion Week are.

Of course, most people are likely catching Furfrou for the trims. All of its different sprites are available in Pokemon GO, although many are exclusive to specific regions. Despite its many fashion statements, Furfrou could still be brought to a Great League match and perform reasonably well. It gets a really even statline, with its 181 Stamina being its best stat.

Best moveset for Furfrou, the Pokemon featured in Fashion Week

Despite Take Down having STAB, the best quick move that Furfrou should be running is Sucker Punch. It’s not often that a Normal-type Pokemon shouldn’t be running a Normal-type move, but it’s understandable in this case, considering it cannot hit any type for super effective damage.

On the other hand, of the three options that Furfrou has (Bite, Sucker Punch, and Take Down), Sucker Punch is the only move that charges over 10 EPS. This will allow Furfrou to charge energy at a much quicker rate, and with 10 DPS, it doesn’t sacrifice much damage either.

As for charge moves, Dark Pulse should be an option that most Furfrou should have. This is partly because it pairs well with Sucker Punch.

Six of Furfrou’s ten different trims (Image via Jim Gaming HD)

Furfrou doesn’t really have the stats to be a good Pokemon to bring to Raid battles. That being said, it can counter Ghost-types well due to being a Normal-type Pokemon.

By giving it two Dark-type moves, Furfrou could defeat a couple of Ghost Raid bosses, provided it has help.

The other move Furfrou should be using is Grass Knot. Statistically speaking, Surf is a massive downgrade from Grass Knot. It would be unfortunate for Furfrou to charge up 50 energy to use a move with 65 base power that doesn’t have STAB.

Grass Knot should be run so that Furfrou has a decent damage output. It also gives the Pokemon a decent chance against threats like Azumarill, who is tearing up the Great League meta at the moment.

