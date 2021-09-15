Pokemon GO: Fashion Week event guide

Pokemon GO's Fashion Week will begin on September 21 at 10:00 am local time and end on September 28 at 8:00 pm local time, with plenty of costumes and outfits to go around.

The most notable inclusion in this year's Fashion Week is Pokemon Furfrou's introduction to Pokemon GO. Furfrou was originally released as part of Generation VI in Pokemon X/Y in 2013 and was known in those titles as being customizable with different fashion items and accessories. This makes it a natural fit for Fashion Week in Pokemon GO.

Other features of Pokemon GO's Fashion Week 2021

Other costumed Pokemon will be appearing during Fashion Week, including Blitzle, Sneasel, and Butterfree (Image via Niantic)

Different forms of Furfrou will be available in Pokemon GO based on the region the trainer finds themselves in. Furfou will be given a "change form" option requiring Stardust and candies similar to evolution, but these forms are purely cosmetic and do not change Furfrou's CP, stats, or battle moves or capabilities.

According to Niantic, the available forms are:

Natural Form - Earned globally from catching Furfrou

Matron Trim - Available globally

Dandy Trim - Available globally

Debutante Trim - Available within the Americas

Diamond Trim - Available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim - Available in the Asia-Pacific region

La Reine Trim - Available in France

Kabuki Trim - Available in Japan

Pharaoh Trim - Available in Egypt

Heart Trim - Niantic has implored Pokemon GO players to stay tuned until further details are released for this form.

In addition to Furfrou's introduction, more costumed Pokemon will appear, including Blitzle, Butterfree, and Sneasel. Previous Fashion Week Pokemon will also be appearing, including Smoochum, Shinx, Kirlia, and Croagunk. Additional Pokemon changes include the following:

Five-star and Mega Raid bosses will not change from previous announcements.

Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Smoochum, and Shinx will be hatching from 7km eggs. Smoochum and Shinx will be wearing their Fashion Week outfits.

Shiny forms for Butterfree, Sneasel, Kirlia, Smoochum, Shinx, Croagunk, and Blitzle, will appear for lucky trainers, each in their Fashion Week outfits. After the event, Shiny Blitzle will still be available without its outfit, but it will also not appear as often in the wild.

For Pokemon GO trainers on their quest to uncover Hoopa's antics, the next stage of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research Story will be unlocked. Special Research will also be available for Fashion Week, with trainers having the opportunity to acquire Meloetta, the music-themed Pokemon previously featured during Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

If players previously acquired Meloetta, they would instead be rewarded Meloetta candy to complete the research. Additional research will also be available that can reward players with encounters with the aforementioned costumed Pokemon.

Players can also purchase a Furfrou wig cosmetic item for their avatar after the event ends. This availability begins on September 29 at 1:00 pm PDT. However, Pokemon GO trainers won't have to wait for Fashion Week cosmetics, as new avatar items such as Hoopa ring bangles will be available starting on September 20 at 1:00 PDT.

Trainers and Pokemon in fashionable outfits will appear at Pokestops throughout the game during the event, giving players rewards for defeating them.

With so much content on the cards, Pokemon GO players should enjoy Fashion Week and the content provided by the current Season of Mischief as the trickery of Hoopa continues.

