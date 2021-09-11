Pokemon GO: How to maximize benefits from September 2021's Community Day

With the new month of September rolling out, many Pokemon GO players are wondering about the next big Community Day. When will it happen? What will be in it? How can players get the most out of this event?

For players who are unaware about Community Days, these are events implemented by Niantic for Pokemon GO that give players a chance to catch some of the rare and unique Pokemon, with boosters to XP and odds at finding certain rare items.

Community Days happen once a month so for both hardcore and casual players, it is always helpful to know when the next Community Day will be so they can start stocking up on Pokeballs and Berries.

Getting the Most out of Pokemon GO's Community Days

Oshawott as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For serious players looking to maximize their benefits out of Pokemon GO's Community Days, there are some steps they can take to get the most out of the event.

The first thing to know about September's Community Day for Pokemon GO is what Pokemon it will revolve around. September's Community Day will be around Oshawott and its evolutionary line. This means that Oshawott will be more likely to appear in the wild. Rainy Lure Modules will attract more Oshawott and will also be boosted to last for three hours.

Every member of the Oshawott evolutionary line will also be receiving shiny variants with the release of the event. As an added benefit for this event, all Oshawott and Dewott that evolve into Samurott during this event will receive the powerful Water-type charged attack, Hydro Cannon. After the event, Samurott will gain access to the fast attack, Razor Shell.

When it comes to defining "maximizing benefits" for the event, the goal is to get a shiny Samurott with maximum IVs and Hydro Cannon.

The first step to maximizing the benefits of this event is by buying the Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins which can be earned by defending gyms in Pokemon GO or purchased from the shop with real currency. The Community Day Box includes 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Lucky Eggs, 5 Rainy Lure Modules, and an elite fast TM.

The next step would be finding a Pokestop near water to place the Rainy Lure Module. In Pokemon GO, Pokestops near water have a very high chance of spawning Water-type Pokemon like Oshawott. Combined with an incense, the spawn rate for Oshawott will be massively increased, resulting in more candy as well as a higher chance of finding a shiny Oshawott.

Also Read

Some other bonuses added to Pokemon GO throughout the duration of this event are ones that are typically standard for Community Day events. The duration of lures and incenses are increased to three hours and the rate of XP gained for catching is tripled for the duration of the event, which is from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Edited by R. Elahi