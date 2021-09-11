Can Duskull be shiny in Pokemon GO?

In October, Pokemon GO players will be shifting their focus to Ghost-type Pokemon, since Duskull, has been announced to have a Community Day during the month.

Generation III fans will remember Duskull from 'haunting the graves' in Mt. Pyre. This Ghost-type Pokemon evolves into Dusclops, and since Generation 4, it has the third evolution in Dusknoir.

Generation III Pokemon gets Community Day

Duskull will be featured in a Community Day on Saturday, October 9, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. Among several other perks, Duskull will have an increased encounter rate during the event, and its shiny will be available.

This will be the second time that Duskull has had a high spawn rate during the Season of Mischief. In the recent Special Research titled Hoopa’s Arrival, Duskull became attracted to incense during the Ghost hours.

The reason why Niantic might change their focus to Ghost-types is due to Hoopa, the mascot of the Season of Mischief. Hoopa itself is part Psychic-type and part Ghost-type. Therefore, most of the events during the season will feature Pokemon with these typings. It also, conveniently, fits with the Halloween theme.

As with all Community Days, there will be several other bonuses. Duskull’s evolution, Dusknoir, will learn the move Shadow Ball if it is evolved during the event or up to 2 hours afterwards.

Looking at Dusknoir’s movepool, it definitely could use Shadow Ball. Dusknoir's only Ghost-type move is Ominous Wind, which uses only a third of the energy bar, but has a low base power of 50. This Pokemon will appreciate the increase in power that comes with Shadow Ball. This Pokemon will definitely appreciate the increase in power that comes with Shadow Ball.

It’s important to note that Dusclops is going to need the Sinnoh Stone to evolve. This is one of the more rare items in Pokemon GO, so hopefully trainers will have one available.

For those that don’t have a Sinnoh Stone, one trick to getting it is to keep 7-day streaks of spinning PokeStops. If a trainer spins a PokeStop, they have less than a 1% chance of getting either of the evolutionary items, not just the Sinnoh Stone. However, the rewards from a 7-day streak include a guaranteed evolutionary stone.

Other perks during the Community Day will be a free 30 Ultra Balls in the shop, 3x catch stardust, and both incenses and lure modules will also be active for 3 hours.

