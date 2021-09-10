When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in October 2021?

Pokemon GO has announced that its October Community Day event will appropriately feature the spooky Ghost-type, Duskull. Now players of the mobile game are curious about when the celebration will take place.

This article dives into all the details known about Pokemon GO's Community Day event in October 2021.

👻 Don’t get startled, but October’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Duskull, the Requiem Pokémon, on October 9! Save the date! https://t.co/cOHg3nJQlK pic.twitter.com/7tx9nxbiax — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 9, 2021

Pokemon GO's Duskull Community Day: Date, bonuses and more

Pokemon GO's Duskull Community Day is officially scheduled to take place on 9 October 2021 from 11.00am to 5.00pm local time.

In addition to the drastically increased spawn rate of Duskulls during the event, a variety of bonuses will also be active for trainers to benefit from.

Any Duskull that is evolved into Dusclops during the event (or up to two hours after) will know the coveted Charged Attack, Shadow Ball. To aid players in evolving their Duskulls during the event, Timed Research tasks will reward Sinnoh Stones.

One bonus that every Pokemon GO player should login and take advantage of is the free 30 Ultra Balls that will be available in the store. Every Pocket Monster caught during the celebration will yield trainers three times the normal amount of Stardust.

Not so mad at Duskull community day.. it doesn't seem to like me usually. And it's happening on my birthday. 3 X stardust will also be great to grind 😈🙈🤣 #pokemongo #PokemonGOCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/z5iwGMWH7D — ridstermon (@ridstermon) September 9, 2021

Additionally, there will be perks applied to two particular items on 9 October 2021. Both Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for an extended three hours.

As always, there will be an exclusive Community Day Box that can be purchased for 1,280 PokeCoins. The Box will contain an Elite Charged TM, four Star Pieces, fifty Ultra Balls, and four Incense.

Similarly, players will have the option to purchase a Duskull Community Day Special Research Story called "Nothin' Dull About Duskull." The Special Research story will need to be completed before the event is over, but is certain to garner trainers a plethora of rewards.

Pokemon GO's October Community Day event will be a fantastic opportunity for players of the mobile game to turn their Duskulls into powerful Dusclops.

