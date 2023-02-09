How to change Furfrou Natural Form to Heart Trim in Pokemon GO

One of the more underappreciated additions that made its way to Pokemon GO in the Valentine's Day event is the new form of Kalos' resident Poodle Pokemon, Furfrou. However, players cannot simply catch this new variant of the creature in the wild, and they will need to manually transform one.

Although the difference is purely cosmetic, some players may feel compelled to catch every form of this distinct creature, as each form has a separate entry in the Pokedex.

Changing forms among creatures in the mobile game is usually a bit of a headache and requires a lot of time and resources, but Furfrou is an exception to this rule. Since each of Furfrou's styles is purely cosmetic, Niantic has made it much easier to find them all.

Here's how you can find this special new hairdo for Furfrou in Pokemon GO.

Getting a Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Furfrou as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you can get the Heart trim for Furfrou, you will need to catch one. Furfrou is a rather uncommon Pokemon that you may need assistance finding as it rarely receives a boosted spawn rate. Thankfully, there are many ways to increase the odds of finding one.

The first comes courtesy of Pokemon GO's ongoing Valentine's Day event. Currently, you can encounter Furfrou quite easily if you get lucky with raid spawns. Furfrou is one of the four 1-star Raid Bosses in the game that can spawn. Since it spawns in 1-star Raids, you should have no trouble taking it down alone.

Furfrou is a Normal-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Creatures like Lucario, Machamp, and Buzzwole are best equipped to defeat it, but they can be difficult to find for the average player. Instead, Machoke, Monferno, Breloom, or any other prevalent Fighting-type Pokémon should suffice.

You can also try your luck with wild encounters in Pokemon GO. If you choose to use this method, you should consider bringing plenty of Incenses and Lure Modules to increase the likelihood of one appearing. Hunting in partly cloudy weather will also help, thanks to the game's weather boost feature.

Once you have a Furfrou, the next step is to collect the required candies and stardust. You will need a total of 25 Furfrou candies, which can easily be farmed using the Buddy Pokemon feature and Rare Candies. The stardust can be earned by catching and transferring Pokemon, which should be easy to do as it's a key part of Pokemon GO's main gameplay loop.

Once you have the resources, your final stop is Furfrou's stat screen. Here, you will see a button that allows you to change Furfrou's form. A majority of these styles are exclusive to the area that you're currently in, but the Heart trim is available to everyone regardless of their location.

Poll : 0 votes