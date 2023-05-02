Pokemon GO An Instinctive Hero May 2023: All 7 km egg hatches, Field Research tasks, event bonuses, and more

An Instinctive Hero is the first Pokemon GO event for the month of May, with players getting to come across a costumed Elekid, the debut of Larvesta, and the first appearance of Shiny Mantyke. The latter two are available through egg hatches over the course of the event. The event also features an exclusive Special Research questline.

An Instinctive Hero began on Tuesday, May 2, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Similar to A Mystic Hero event, which was concerned with Blanche, players will be given their Special Research questline by Team Instinct Leader Spark.

Pokemon GO An Instinctive Hero brings new content in May 2023

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter the debuting Larvesta from hatching 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs. They should keep in mind that the usual hatches for this season from the aforementioned egg tiers will also be available during the event. Trainers will be able to get Volcarona by evolving Larvesta with 400 candy.

Shiny Mantyke will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO from 7 km eggs. The entire 7 km egg hatch list is as follows:

Mime Jr. [shiny available]

Happiny [shiny available]

Mantyke [shiny available]

Timburr [shiny available]

Karrablast [shiny available]

Axew [shiny available]

Shelmet [shiny available]

Goomy [shiny available]

A free Special Research questline is available during An Instinctive Hero, with players encountering an Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory as a reward. Event-themed Field Research tasks are also available. The tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Hatch an Egg - Electabuzz encounter, Magmar encounter, or Mantine encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs - Chansey encounter or Chimecho encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Magneton encounter or Snorlax encounter

The event bonuses for the occasion involve:

2x Egg Hatch XP

2x Egg Hatch Stardust

Trainers have an increased chance of getting a Shiny Pokemon from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs

Pokemon GO's May 2023 content roadmap is out, and trainers have a clear idea of what they can expect for the ongoing month. Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini are set to make their debuts later in May. This month's Community Day will feature Fennekin.

Trainers will also see Kleavor's first appearance in the popular AR title later this week in the Kleavor Raid Day event. Lucky players can also come across a shiny variant of the same. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time, where Kleavor will appear as a 3-star raid boss.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join your fellow Trainers in-person for



August 4–6: London & Osaka



August 18–20: New York City



Get your 🎟️: It’s the biggest Pokémon GO event of the year—Pokémon GO Fest returns this August!Join your fellow Trainers in-person for #PokemonGOFest2023 on the dates below!August 4–6: London & OsakaAugust 18–20: New York CityGet your 🎟️: gofest.pokemongolive.com It’s the biggest Pokémon GO event of the year—Pokémon GO Fest returns this August!Join your fellow Trainers in-person for #PokemonGOFest2023 on the dates below!August 4–6: London & OsakaAugust 18–20: New York CityGet your 🎟️: gofest.pokemongolive.com https://t.co/eLIzfRh10U

Niantic also recently announced the GO Fest 2023 date and location. Players can purchase tickets for the same on the official website or in-game. The developers announced that the early bird tickets are already sold out, but general admission tickets will be made available soon.

