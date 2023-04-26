Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Niantic announces global and in-person event dates

After several rumors, supposed divulgence, and teases, Niantic finally announced this year's Pokemon GO Fest. The most significant event in the popular AR title's calendar year is an occasion that fans eagerly await. It is marked with large-scale celebrations of everything Pokemon GO offers, with players from around the world diving in.

While it was earlier rumored that GO Fest 2023 would be held in Vancouver, it was quickly debunked by various sources. Niantic later shared a teaser regarding the event's location on the official Twitter profile. This article guides players regarding the schedule of the GO Fest 2023's both in-person and global variants.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 will be held in August.

It's the biggest Pokémon GO event of the year—Pokémon GO Fest returns this August!

Join your fellow Trainers in-person for #PokemonGOFest2023 on the dates below!

August 4–6: London & Osaka

August 18–20: New York City

Niantic's official announcement for GO Fest 2023 revealed three in-person locations. Tickets are already available and can be bought from the game's website and in-game by interested players. The locations, schedule, and ticket prices are as follows for in-person events:

London, England

August 4 to August 6

Ticket price: £32 (currently discounted to £27)

Location: Brockwell Park

Osaka, Japan

August 4 to August 6

Ticket price: ¥3500 (currently discounted to ¥3,000)

Location: Expo '70 Commemorative Park

New York, USA

August 18 to August 20

Ticket Price: $30 (currently discounted to $25)

Location: Randall's Island Park

Niantic has divided the event into City Experience (from 9 am local time to 7 pm local time) and Park Experience (further divided into Morning Experience and Afternoon Experience). The locations mentioned above for each city will play host to the latter. Pokemon GO players can also purchase add-ons such as Raid Lover, Egg-thusiast, Citywide Gameplay, and T-shirt Preorder.

Can't make #PokemonGOFest2023 in-person? Join millions of Trainers around the world for the global event on August 26 and 27 —you can have an amazing adventure, wherever you are!

The Global GO Fest 2023 will occur on August 26 and 27. While the event will be ticketed, Niantic revealed that some features will be available to all trainers.

Global GO Fest

August 26 to August 27

Ticket Price: $14.99 (or equivalent in the player's local currency)

From 10 am local time to 6 pm local time

Those who purchase the Global GO Fest 2023 ticket early will enjoy the following rewards:

Those who get it by July 5 and play it between June 21 and July 5 will get a particular Timed Research. They will also get the Timed Research mentioned in the second point.

Those who get it by August 1 and play it between July 15 and August 1 will get a different Timed Research.

Pokemon GO players can purchase said tickets in-game by launching the app, going to the main menu, and clicking on Events to find all the upcoming events. Niantic said they would divulge further information regarding global and in-person events shortly.

