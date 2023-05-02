Pokemon GO An Instinctive Hero May 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

With An Instinctive Hero coming online around the world in Pokemon GO, trainers can finally dive into everything that the event has to offer. The occasion will mark the debuts of Larvesta and Volcarona in the popular AR title. Furthermore, lucky players will be able to hatch Shiny Mantyke from eggs for the first time. The event promises to be an electrifying affair, ready to enthrall millions.

While A Mystic Hero event revolved around Team Mystic Leader Blanche, An Instinctive Hero will see trainers help out Team Instinct Leader Spark. The official description states that players will be helping out with "some research support," with the event being focused on "hatching Pokemon."

Pokemon GO trainers can participate in a Special Research questline in An Instinctive Hero May 2023

An Instinctive Hero event is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The accompanying Special Research questline will be free, and players will receive it from Team Instinct Leader Spark. Successfully completing the same will reward them with an Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory.

The available tasks and rewards for the exclusive Special Research questline are as follows:

Pokemon GO: An Instinctive Hero Special Research - Step 1 of 4

Make 10 Nice Throws - 5x Razz Berry

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Exeggcute encounter

Rewards: 1x Incubator, 1500 XP

Pokemon GO: An Instinctive Hero Special Research - Step 2 of 4

Hatch an Egg - 1x Incense

Use 15 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Great Ball

Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - Ferroseed encounter

Rewards: 20x Chansey Candy, 2000 XP

Pokemon GO: An Instinctive Hero Special Research - Step 3 of 4

Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy - 5x Pinap Berry

Hatch 3 Eggs - Chansey encounter

Rewards: Elekid wearing Spark-themed accessory encounter, 2500 XP

Pokemon GO: An Instinctive Hero Special Research - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 10x Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - 10x Great Ball

Claim Reward! - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP

As mentioned above, the event will see the much-anticipated debuts of Larvesta and Volcarona. The former will be available to be caught from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs. Trainers can then evolve Larvesta to Volcarona with the help of 400 Larvesta Candy. The shiny variants of the two will not be available at this event.

Pokemon GO's May 2023 content roadmap revealed that Mega Pinsir, Kleavor, and Shiny Pinsir are all set to appear for the first time in the AR title in the next 30 days. Niantic also recently announced the Community Day feature for this month to be Fennekin, the Fox Pokemon.

