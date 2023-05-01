Pokemon GO May 1-7 (2023): An Instinctive Hero, Kleavor Raid Day, Alolan Geodude Spotlight Hour, and more

May 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting time for Pokemon GO fans, with the upcoming month slated to see a number of much-awaited debuts. One of them is slated to happen in the first week itself with the Kleavor Raid Day. Additionally, trainers will also get to participate in An Instinctive Hero, which will be similar to A Mystic Hero.

While the past few months have seen Niantic be vehemently criticized for its practices, the developers have tried to win back the community with recent announcements. They have also revealed this year's GO Fest location and dates, with players already able to purchase tickets for the same.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO events for the upcoming week

An Instinctive Hero event will begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Niantic revealed the May 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap earlier last week. It revealed that players would soon see the debuts of Mega Pinsir, Shiny Tapu Fini, Larvesta, and Kleavor, to name a few. This week holds plenty of stuff for trainers to get excited about, including the return of Mega Scizor and Genesect to raids.

1) An Instinctive Hero

Revolving around Team Instinct Leader Spark, An Instinctive Hero event will begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The occasion will see Larvesta and Volcarona make their debuts in Pokemon GO.











Given that the evolution from Larvesta to Volcarona requires 400 candy, Pokemon GO trainers will surely want to catch as many as possible during the course of the event. Other than that, players will also be privy to a Special Research questline, Field Research tasks, egg hatches, and more.

2) Kleavor Raid Day

Kleavor Raid Day is set to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time. This gives trainers three hours to engage in the event and reap everything it offers. Both Kleavor and Shiny Kleavor will make their hotly-anticipated debuts.











The Axe Pokemon will be available as the 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. Trainers do need to keep in mind that this is the only way currently to catch Kleavor as Scyther cannot be evolved to get the pocket monster.

There are plenty of event bonuses that players will get to enjoy on the day, including an increase in the Remote Raid Pass limit.

3) Spotlight & Raid Hour

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will focus on Alolan Geodude. It will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Lucky players will be able to encounter Shiny Alolan Geodude. The event also will feature 2x Catch XP.

This week's Raid Hour event will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It will see Genesect with Shock Drive appear more frequently in raids. Lucky players may also encounter a shiny variant.

4) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule active this week for Pokemon GO trainers is as follows:

April 27 to May 3

Great League

Master Premier Cup

May 4 to May 11

Ultra League

Little Cup

5) 5-star and Mega Raids

The current 5-star Raid and Mega Raid schedule is as follows:

Tapu Bulu (5-star Raid boss from April 17 to May 2)

Mega Slowbro (Mega Raid boss from April 17 to May 2)

The upcoming 5-star Raid and Mega Raid schedule for Pokemon GO is as follows:

Genesect with Shock Drive (5-star Raid boss from May 2 to May 9)

Mega Scizor (Mega Raid boss from May 2 to May 11)

