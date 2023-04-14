"Thanks Niantic for killing remote play": Pokemon GO rural player upset with recent Remote Raid Pass changes

Pokemon GO Remote Raids will never be the same due to the recent nerf it received from Niantic. The April 2023 update on Remote Raid Passes made several changes to the use of this in-game item. These changes included increased prices and a daily remote raid participation limit. These unwanted changes have stirred the community, and several protests have been seen throughout social media.

Amidst all this chaos, heartbroken fans have already started to miss their old remote raiding days. One such fan couple has given their take on remote raiding, and the Reddit post is getting acknowledged by the community.

Pokemon GO fans accuse developers of destroying Remote Raid Passes and gameplay 2023

A husband and wife duo post their dissatisfaction on Reddit. (Image via Reddit)

The hashtag "HearUsNiantic" has been trending for days, and multiple fans have posted their own take on the issue. Not only that, even a change.org petition, "Save Remote Raiding in Pokemon GO," has already gotten thousands of signatures. A huge chunk of the fan base is extremely disappointed in Niantic's decision.

A rural husband and wife duo with the alias u/chop655 has uploaded a Reddit post on the current Remote Raid changes. They state that their four to five remote raids participation per day is a talk of the distant past now. In the end, the duo sarcastically thanked Niantic for destroying remote gameplay directly. The post has generated significant traction; multiple fans have backed the couple in the comments.

Fans mock Niantic for their recent Remote Raid nerf and the Singaporean grandmother comment. (Image via Reddit)

Numerous comments with the Singaporean Grandmother references can be seen throughout. Players are heavily mocking Pokemon GO VP's comments about the "Median" player being a Singaporean Grandmother who walks hours with her senior group. It isn't just one or two such comments; they are almost omnipresent-like in the section.

Many fans also made humorous remarks about Niantic's decision to provide promo codes for 5 Great Balls. This topic has been heavily discussed and mocked, as players believe Pokemon GO developers don't care about the community's needs.

One player also suggested a possible addition that could improve Pokemon GO raids. Reddit user ElGatoQueLadra suggested that the game needs a matchmaking system. They stated that the game would be extremely cool if going to a gym raid puts players together with other solo ones in far away gyms.

This will re-spark the remote and social context of Pokemon GO as players can team up from anywhere around the globe.

A fan stated how Remote Raiding can be cool in the game again. (Image via Reddit)

Fans constantly give their own take on improving the game, but most ideas come from dissatisfaction. Pokemon GO fans have seen various bugs and undesired updates since the game's debut, but none have hit as hard as the Remote Raid nerf.

This has affected not just remote trainers but also differently-abled players and others. Anyone who has less mobility but loves playing the game is directly affected.

That said, the community is still waiting for a satisfactory reply from the Pokemon GO developers. This has escalated the years-long dissatisfaction and compelled several fans to quit or protest against it. Niantic has to resolve the issue quickly; it isn't just a matter of a simple in-game item but a big cluster of their player base. The criticism has only grown with time, and very little effort from the developers' side has been seen.

