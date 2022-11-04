What does "Gyms Under Construction" mean in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Gyms are real-world locations that are incorporated in-game and found throughout the map, which is where trainers can battle with other teams to take control of the gym. Each has six Pokemon assigned to it and they serve to defend it. You can also bring six of your fighters to battle against those defenders and claim the gym.

Gyms are scattered all over the world in either private or public locations, and they often require permission from a third party such as businesses, restaurants, or a regular person. They are an important part of the game so they usually need major updates at times.

Niantic sometimes faces tough situations when they have to temporarily shut down Gyms, sometimes due to the physical location being closed, major game updates, or global situations like the pandemic. Currently, Pokemon GO players are facing issues with Gyms Under Construction, and below we have tried to explain why this is happening.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Pokemon GO is facing the issue of Gyms Under Construction in November 2022

Trainers in Pokemon GO are currently facing the sudden disappearance of some in-game Stops and Gyms. They are unable to enter the premises due to the error message "Gym Under Construction this 2022," and some of them have even lost in-game items such as eggs and raid passes due to the message.

Some players glitched and got stuck after getting the message and had to restart it, but when the game opened, all the Stops and Gyms disappeared. There may be several things wrong in the game for such a thing to occur.

Back in 2017, Pokemon GO faced a similar situation when Gyms suddenly became inaccessible due to a similar message. Players panicked as to why they were facing the situation as it was still known to many of them.

But the situation was all part of Pokemon GO's 1st birthday and got resolved after several days with major Gym and Items updates. Since there isn’t a situation of a severe pandemic, we can rule that possibility out.

This old update changed the way Pokemon trainers played the game, from battling by tapping for one move and holding another to the current way to play. The addition of items like Golden Razz Berry, Fast TM, Charged TM, and Rare Candy was important as well.

These items have significantly changed the way Pokemon GO's gameplay works, with the new use of Fast TM and Charged TM also making teaching fighters a new move. Other updates on Rare Candy, the addition of Basic, Bronze, Silver, and Gold Pokemon Gym Badges have become prominent in the game.

Pokemon Gym's Motivation system came into place with the locations being spun for items and everything that made them more fun. The latest issue of Gyms Under Construction will most probably bring major new updates to the game.

This might go on for a few days or a few hours but can certainly become worthwhile for players or it might just be a glitch as the game is facing several issues these days. Niantic has still not given an explanation on this matter.

Poll : 0 votes