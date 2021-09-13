How to get Golden Razz Berries in Pokemon GO

Similar to Pokemon GO's Silver Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries are an improved version of their standard counterparts and provide enhanced benefits.

Golden Razz Berries are somewhat more rare compared to many standard berries, but they can still be earned via two primary methods. Since Golden Razz Berries can both improve a Pokemon's catch chances by 2.5x and also restore a gym defender Pokemon's motivation (heart) meter to full, they're worth pursuing whenever possible.

These berries in particular are helpful for capturing Legendary and Mythic Pokemon, so having a few on-hand is always a wise move in case players encounter one of the aforementioned Pokemon, who have significantly reduced catch rates.

Pokemon GO: How to earn Golden Razz Berries

Golden Razz Berries can be obtained from defeating raid bosses and completing research tasks (Image via Niantic)

The two primary means of getting Golden Razz Berries in Pokemon GO involve winning raids and completing specific research tasks.

Depending on how effectively a trainer contributed to a gym raid, including the speed at which the boss was beaten, they receive a number of Premier Balls and Golden Razz Berries to assist in catching the raid boss. If players don't use all of their Golden Razz Berries after a raid, they can keep the leftovers to use as they please.

Specific Pokemon GO research tasks also reward players with Golden Razz Berries, but these tasks change depending on the circumstances in-game, including events or special promotions. At the moment, the current research tasks will reward Pokemon GO players with Golden Razz Berries (among other items):

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Two Golden Razz Berries

Catch a Ditto - Two Golden Razz Berries

Make Three Great Curveball Throws in a Row - Two Golden Razz Berries

These research tasks will reward Golden Razz Berries as of September 12, 2021, but the tasks and their rewards are always subject to change as Niantic makes changes to the game over time.

If Pokemon GO trainers don't have the necessary research tasks, spinning a few Pokestops may be necessary to acquire them. If these options aren't on the cards, players may want to stick to defeating easier raid bosses in order to stockpile the berries without using too many of them on catch encounters.

In this case, five-star raid bosses such as the current boss Lugia should be avoided in order not to spend too many Golden Razz Berries during its catch encounter. Pokemon GO trainers are free not to use Golden Razz Berries in these catch encounters, but that poses a higher risk of losing the desired Pokemon as a result.

