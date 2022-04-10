How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

Remote Raid passes can be a best friend to Pokemon GO trainers nowadays.

With the Season of Alola in full force, trainers will want to fight and catch some of these Raid boss Pokemon. Two of Alola's four guardians have already been released through Raids, with Tapu Bulu coming next. Remote Raid passes are the easiest way to get access to these Raid fights.

How can Pokemon GO trainers get more Remote Raid Passes?

The most basic way to acquire a Remote Raid Pass is through buying it in the shop. These will be worth 100 Poke Coins. Alternatively, trainers can also get bundles of three Remote Raid Passes, which will cost 250 Poke Coins.

Trainers will need to keep in mind, though, that they can only have a maximum of three Remote Raid Passes on them at any time. So, despite buying them individually, trainers can only make three purchases.

That being said, though, there are a couple of other ways trainers can get Remote Raid Passes free of charge. For instance, completing Research Breakthroughs can usually earn them a Remote Raid Pass.

Thundurus Therian-Forme is currently a great boss to use a Remote Raid Pass to fight (Image via Niantic)

Furthermore, every Monday this April, a bundle with a Remote Raid Pass will be available in the shop for the low price of one Poke Coin. It’s not often deals like this exist, so trainers should definitely hit up the shop on Mondays for the month.

Remote Raid Passes allow trainers to participate in Raids from a safe distance. This new game feature was added during the pandemic so that trainers could still fight Pokemon from the comfort of their homes.

There are currently several interesting Raid bosses that trainers can fight, including the legendary Thundurus Therian-Forme. The full breakdown of Raid bosses is as follows:

Tier 1: Starly, Blitzle, Shinx, Klink, Rockruff

Tier 3: Raichu, Fearow, Alolan Graveler, Druddigon

Tier 5: Thundurus Therian-Forme

Mega Tier: Mega Manetric

To use these Remote Raid Passes, trainers simply need to load up the Home screen and look to the lower left. They should find a pair of binoculars with a silhouetted Pokemon below them. Clicking on this will take players to a new screen featuring a Raid.

It's noted how many Raid Passes the trainer has left on this screen. From there, all that's left to do is click the Battle button and start spamming those moves.

